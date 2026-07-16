Town advances public square project in Caledon East

July 16, 2026 · 0 Comments

By MUHAMMAD HAMZA

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Town of Caledon has approved the funding of $50,000 for the detailed design of a Public Square in a Caledon East construction project.

The funds will be paid from the DC Parks reserve, and the capital funding for the project will be included in the 2027 municipal budget.

The motion to do so was brought forward by Councillor Doug Maskel, and seconded by Mayor Annette Groves, and unanimously approved by Council at its July 7 General Committee meeting.

It is expected to receive final ratification at the July 28 Council meeting.

The subject site where the construction of Public Square will occur was purchased by the Town of Caledon in 2024.

The parcels of land located at the corner of Airport Road and Emma Street in Caledon East were left vacant for 40 years until the Town acquired the property.

Following public input on how to proceed with the development of the property, which was gathered through Have Your Say Caledon, the Town’s engagement platform on Caledon’s East Revitalization Task Force page, and further public engagement at Caledon Day 2025 and 2026, the task force endorsed the initial design concept of the project.

The Caledon East Revitalization Task Force was established by Council on June 6, 2023.

The purpose of the task force was “to recommend and implement activations, events, projects, and beautification initiatives that support the revitalization of downtown Caledon East as approved by council and provide updates to council and the public on progress made.”

Councillor Mario Russo thanked Councillor Doug Maskell for bringing the motion forward, saying that completing the work alongside other planned revitalization projects would avoid unnecessary disruption and allow residents to benefit sooner.

“If there are possibilities to expedite the work and do it in conjunction with other work, then we don’t get criticized for finishing work and then starting new work. It gives us an opportunity to have the work done simultaneously and quickly.”

Readers Comments (0)