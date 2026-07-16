Shop Local, Support Local

July 16, 2026 · 0 Comments

by SHERALYN ROMAN

Last week I wrote yet another column on our traffic nightmare here in Caledon and many responded sharing their concerns. Frankly, this week could easily be similar, but this time due to concerns about the impact of a problematic road closure in Caledon East.

This story is about how closing a road, even temporarily, has the potential to wreak havoc not on our roads, but on local business. Rather than focus on the negative, however, I’d like to take this opportunity to invite everyone to remember the importance of shopping local.

Perhaps you recall something called COVID? During those terrible days of lockdown a small but mighty movement emerged reminding us about the importance of supporting local business. Campaigns were launched, people were regularly encouraged to consider supporting small businesses and the truth is, many of us bought into the idea. Not enough, unfortunately, to keep every small business afloat, but to some degree the idea gave us hope in bleak times, maybe even a feeling that we were each able to do some good in some small way. It’s time to embrace that feeling again because some of our Caledon East friends and neighbours need the help. Plus, it’s summer and if there’s ever a better time to shop and support local, I don’t know when that is!

Caledon East residents know only too well some of the same traffic nightmares facing residents across our town. Dump trucks and fully loaded 18 wheelers barrel up and down the hill on Airport Road at alarming speeds, travelling through a tiny downtown corridor that was never meant to accommodate large trucks in the first place, and at a volume that is simply not sustainable. Currently, the Region of Peel (Airport Road is a regional road) is undertaking a major road project that involves the full closure of a significant portion of Airport Road through its downtown core. Where will all the traffic go? It’s a loaded question.

Original plans were that the stretch of road impacted would maintain one lane open during construction. With very short notice, residents and businesses were suddenly told a full closure would be in place for the duration of construction which is supposed to take place July 6 through September 7, peak summer travel and tourist time. The closure also impacts users of the Caledon Trail system. So where does all that traffic go and on which area roads will residents feel the impact? Worse still, where does all the traffic that would typically support the many local restaurants, clothing stores, hair stylists, barbers, butchers and bakers go? One store is celebrating a grand opening this weekend and we wish them well, but how are folks going to get there to join in the celebration? That’s where we all play a role.

Much like we rallied together during Covid times, it’s important we rally now to support the beloved local businesses that we all talk about, care about, and frequent regularly, whether we’re walking the trail system, or specifically make destination trips to Caledon East in order to enjoy all it has to offer.

Driving into the downtown core to partake in a great Italian dessert, a hot table meal, or breakfast on a Sunday morning is a treat. Shopping for that perfect dress for a summer wedding, having your hair cut and styled so you look great, and maybe even the car tuned up so you arrive at that wedding on time? Well, all the businesses that can make this happen are still open! Health care providers, pharmacies, your accountant, specialty food stores and restaurants, music studios, you name it – they are all still open and it’s up to us to ensure they stay that way. There’s literally never been a better time to shop and support local!

The planned construction itself has been a massive undertaking and we know planning is always a challenge. That said, the short notice about the change from a partial to full closure was unexpected, very last minute and was clearly NOT well planned, or, for that matter, well communicated.

Addressing safety concerns on area roads is essential, and by the time the project is completed, should help address them. The goals include: reducing lane widths, installing roundabouts, addressing safety by improving cycling and pedestrian crossings at intersections, enhancing and/or creating multi-use pathways and sidewalks, and an effort to “deter truck traffic and other high-speed through traffic,” while also ensuring “that improvements respect and preserve the character of Main Street.”

These are lofty goals to be achieved in just two months, but if you already loved Caledon East before all these changes, AND you want to be able to walk around safely and enjoy it all again in the future, then we need to make an extra special effort right now to support and shop local so that when the construction dust disappears, that’s the only thing that’s gone.

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