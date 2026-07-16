Area veterinarian retires

July 16, 2026 · 0 Comments

OUR READERS WRITE

After a 39-year tenure as a local veterinarian, the time has come for me to retire.

It has been an extraordinary privilege to care for your beloved companions and to witness the remarkable bonds between animals and their humans. While I cannot remember all the thousands of dogs, cats, gerbils, mice, parrots, snakes, and other pets I have had the honour of treating, I will never forget the unconditional love, loyalty, and joy they brought into your lives and mine.

This career has been both humbling and rewarding. Despite the occasional bites, scratches, quills, chewed shoe laces, face-licks, drool, and other memorable bodily fluids, I have loved every minute of caring for your furry companions.

My journey began decades ago when Dr. Gil Plummer gave a fresh-eyed veterinarian her first opportunity in his Nobleton clinic. I walked into a practice blessed with wonderful clients, passionate and gifted colleagues and an incredible community – that blessing continued throughout my entire career.

Veterinary medicine has been far more than a career; it has been a calling. Through the animals, their loving owners and dedicated people I’ve had the pleasure of working along the way, I have learned countless lessons in goodness, kindness, loyalty, and compassion. It has been and honour to build relationships with generations of families and pets, sharing in new beginnings, difficult goodbyes and the multitude of moments in between. Thank you for entrusting me to be a part of life’s important moments – through the wonderful, hectic, furry, funny, heartbreaking and unforgettable.

That support was never one-sided. There were times in my life when I needed understanding and encouragement, and a shoulder to lean on. So many of you noticed, asked, listened, and offered kindness when it was needed most. For that, I am profoundly grateful. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

In the next chapter, I will continue servicing remote communities and animals with Cat Lake Friends of Animush and doing community outreach. I will pursue adventuring, exploring, and hiking, and doing what I can for the animals. See you on the trails!

I wish you, your families, and your beloved pets all the best in the years ahead. It has been an honour beyond words.

If you would like to share a favourite memory, story, or photograph, I would be delighted to hear from you at drwicki@gmail.com

With gratitude,

Dr. Helen Wicki-Nadler

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