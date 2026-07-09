Our Readers Write: Open letter to Premier, MPPs, Mayor and Council

July 9, 2026 · 0 Comments

I am writing to express my serious concerns, as well as those shared by many family members, friends, neighbours, and residents of Bolton, regarding the increasingly dangerous and inadequate transportation infrastructure serving our community.

For many months, residents have voiced concerns about the worsening traffic congestion, deteriorating road conditions, and significant safety risks associated with Highway 50 and Coleraine Drive. Unfortunately, these concerns continue to grow while meaningful action remains absent.

The reality is simple: Bolton has become the funnel, while Highway 50 and Coleraine Drive have become the bottleneck. These roads are the primary routes connecting Bolton to communities south of us, yet they are already operating beyond their intended capacity. Heavy truck traffic, increasing industrial development, and continued residential growth have created conditions that are unsafe, stressful, and unsustainable.

The intersection of Highway 50, Coleraine Drive, Major Mackenzie Drive, and the Highway 427 terminus is particularly concerning. Residents use this intersection daily, yet it remains inadequately designed to accommodate existing traffic volumes, let alone the additional traffic generated by ongoing development.

Despite years passing since Highway 427 was extended to Major Mackenzie Drive, there has been little visible progress toward addressing the infrastructure deficiencies at this critical location.

At the same time, industrial development continues at an aggressive pace. New industrial buildings are being approved and constructed throughout the area, generating thousands of additional truck and vehicle movements. Large-scale residential developments are also proceeding throughout Caledon, including areas near King Street, Duffy’s Lane, Humber Station Road, and The Gore Road.

The obvious question is: where are all of these vehicles expected to travel?

The answer is Highway 50 and Coleraine Drive—roads that are already overwhelmed.

Residents are left wondering how so much development has been approved without corresponding infrastructure improvements. Effective planning requires roads, transportation networks, and public safety measures to be developed in conjunction with growth, not years after growth has already occurred.

While discussions continue regarding future projects such as Highway 413, residents need answers about what is being done today. We cannot wait years for relief while traffic congestion, safety concerns, and quality-of-life issues continue to deteriorate.

I respectfully request clear answers to the following questions:

What immediate measures are being implemented to improve safety and traffic flow on Highway 50 and Coleraine Drive?

What is the timeline for improvements to the Highway 50/Coleraine Drive/Major Mackenzie intersection?

How will existing infrastructure accommodate the significant industrial and residential growth already approved?

Will further development approvals be reconsidered until transportation infrastructure can adequately support current and projected traffic volumes?

What specific short-term and long-term investments are planned, and when can residents expect construction to begin?

Residents of Bolton deserve the same level of infrastructure planning and investment afforded to neighbouring municipalities. We contribute significantly to the tax base of Caledon and the Region of Peel and have every right to expect safe, efficient transportation networks that support both current residents and future growth.

Highway 50 was never designed to accommodate the volume of traffic and heavy trucking it now experiences daily. The absence of adequate road widening, intersection improvements, street lighting, and traffic management measures has created conditions that many residents consider dangerous. Continuing to approve growth without addressing these deficiencies is neither responsible nor sustainable.

This issue is no longer a future concern—it is an immediate public safety concern. Every day that passes without action places residents, commuters, and businesses at greater risk while traffic conditions continue to worsen.

I urge all levels of government represented in this letter to work collaboratively and prioritize immediate action. Residents need more than plans and studies; they need visible progress, firm timelines, and accountability.

I respectfully request a written response outlining the actions being taken, anticipated timelines, and the responsible agencies overseeing these improvements.

The residents of Bolton deserve answers, and more importantly, they deserve action.

Marjorie Spizzirri

Bolton

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