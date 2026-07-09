Courage, conviction, and contrast

July 9, 2026 · 0 Comments

by BROCK WEIR

It’s strange how as often as some folks like to claim “Canada’s broken,” followed by an incongruous laundry list of reasons to justify their claim, it’s often these same folks who balk the loudest at the idea that Canada’s history is imperfect, has had some dark historic chapters, and still has its work cut out to be the best it can be.

The very idea of identifying some of the skeletons in our collective closet, ones that would be far more convenient for our shared consciousness if they weren’t there at all, and pointing out ways in which we can try to begin a healing process, is somehow seen as insulting to those who came before us. Unless it works in their favour.

It’s created a situation where those who are clear-headed about our history are sometimes derided for perceived political stances, even when it’s just the facts, but others are given free rein to point out all the country’s shortcomings with near-complete impunity – as long as the objective is to score political points and further a distinct narrative.

It’s not a phenomenon that is unique to Canada, of course. It’s one our neighbours to the south have experienced for years, albeit with increasing intensity in the last decade or so.

It was through this lens that it was fascinating to watch one nation celebrating its 159th birthday on Wednesday, and the other marking its 250th anniversary on Saturday.

Our anniversary, admittedly, is not the biggest of milestones to celebrate, certainly not in comparison to a quarter-millennium, but our respective approaches to these occasions was an interesting study in contrasts.

In many respects, at least through these non-American eyes, it seemed the United States was not only celebrating 250 years of history – as they rightly should – but doing so for a yearning for what once was, even if it wasn’t. It was not just a matter of looking back at history in the context of providing the foundation blocks for today, but the idea that a return to many of those halcyon days of yore would solve the issues facing the country today.

No matter the progress made in the last few decades.

No matter the hard-fought rights established in those ensuing years.

No matter the fact that those “halcyon days” were anything but for large swaths of the population.

And, for some people leading the celebration, it was seen as an appropriate venue to attempt some score-settling, partisan haranguing, and the dusting off of well-worn soundbites that somehow still strike a chord with their intended audience.

While we didn’t have a big milestone to celebrate this year – Canada could still, however, amp things up for our 160th next year – it was still heartening to see that our leaders from all levels of government were largely focused on what’s right with Canada, while also looking to a future that, for better or worse, we’re all in together.

“Canada is a beacon of hope and opportunity for people from around the world, which is reflected in the incredible diversity of cultural, religious, and linguistic backgrounds of the people who make up our great province and country,” said Premier Doug Ford in a statement. “As we celebrate Canada, let’s recommit to working together as Canadians to continue defending the values of freedom, democracy, and justice that make our country great. Let’s also continue to keep fighting to protect our country, its communities, and its workers, unlocking new opportunities that will make Ontario and Canada more prosperous and more secure.”

Many of you spent Canada Day this year wisely enjoying air conditioning as Mother Nature delivered a scorcher. It was understandable, and I admit I fully indulged in it, but it was still a shame not to be able to celebrate the day communally under the sun, as is the tradition for so many families.

But it was a great chance to see the festivities from the Nation’s Capital on TV. Until it wasn’t, and Mother Nature scattered the crowds – those who were brave enough to show up, anyway – with torrential storms.

She was, however, kind enough to hold off on unleashing her fury until after the Prime Minister delivered the traditional Canada Day speech at the noontime show – and, again, those clear contrasts in nation, leadership, and where we are headed, couldn’t have been in sharper focus.

Drawing on the Artemis II mission and the participation of Canadian astronaut Colonel Jeremy Hansen, Carney chose the theme of strength and bravery in his remarks.

“From such great heights, Colonel Hansen brought back home a perspective on the values that make us who we are and the values that can propel us to achieve extraordinary things – courage, connection, and conviction,” said the PM. “He showed courage in the face of the possibility of never returning; courage to take a calculated risk to achieve what had never been done before; showed connection because that mission was only made possible by everyone working together within a family, within a team, within a community. He showed conviction about what we are capable as a country, about the need to take risks in order to do big things. Courage, connection, and conviction: they’re what it takes to reach the dark side of the moon. And they’re what it takes to make the greatest country in the world even better. And we can do it.”

Noting that courage is “the ability to act despite fear” rather than the absence of fear itself, he pointed to the courage demonstrated year in and year out by members of the Canadian Armed Forces around the world, the staggering number of police officers this year alone who lost their lives in the line of duty, and those first responders preparing to head out to fight dangerous wildfires.

“If courage is how we must face the world, connection is how we accomplish what can seem impossible,” he continued. “Jeremy Hansen has observed that while individuals can feel powerless in the face of global challenges, humanity’s true strength lies in our ability to collaborate. That is how the Artemis team accomplished what had never been done before. That’s what a united Canada makes possible….

“One hundred-and-fifty-nine-years-ago, Canada saw the light of day. It was not perfect. It offered a foundation, a starting point, founded on a deep conviction: the conviction that we can always do better. Every generation of Canadians inherits something that was built by the generations before – a railway, a seaway, a charter of rights, a path towards reconciliation, a country that’s more prosperous, more just, more inclusive than the one they inherited from their parents…. None of us builds on empty ground. We build on those platforms raised by those who came before us. And our job, our duty even, is to raise it higher still for those who come after.”

A study in contrasts indeed, and one that instilled me with Canadian pride.

All too often we, as Canadians, define ourselves by what we aren’t rather than by what we are, and that’s a shame as we have much to be proud of – but last week, I think we can be forgiven for indulging in a bit of that definition. Just a little.

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