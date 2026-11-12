Consumers at the mercy of poor customer service

November 12, 2026 · 0 Comments

by Mark Pavilons

“Dedicated to exceeding your expectations.”

A catchy business slogan to be sure, but accurate?

There was a time when customer service was paramount, and when the customer was “always right.” It was the cornerstone of many consumer-facing businesses here in North America.

And average folks, who spent their hard-earned money on haircuts, fast food or oil changes, developed loyalty to the businesses that treated them well.

Companies went out of their way to build relationships through exceptional service, and were committed to our satisfaction.

“Your voice matters – et us hear it.”

“Excellence in every interaction!”

In a sea of businesses offering the same products or services, sometimes the only thing that stands out is quality of service. Employee knowledge, attitude and assistance still carry a lot of weight.

When I’m out and about, I never hesitate to ask store staff where I can find a certain item. Most of the time, they’re happy to help. If they don’t know, a good employee will get an answer from someone who does.

That should be the MO in every business.

I get dozens of calls and emails requesting this, that or the other. Most I can quickly answer, but some are out of my wheelhouse. But that doesn’t stop me. I don’t give up and say I can’t help. I ask, investigate, dig and find a way to at least direct our readers to the proper resources.

It takes surprisingly little time to make an effort to help someone.

Jon Husted once said, “Of course, constructive conversations are part of customer service. So is action.”

I don’t know if our conglomerates have gotten so big they’ve forgotten the “little people,” but I have found customer service serely lacking lately.

Recent stats provided by Zendesk/Benchmark survey indicate a similar view:

73% of consumers will switch to a competitor after multiple bad experiences.

56% of consumers rarely complain about a negative customer experience, they quietly switch to a competitor instead. (Coveo)

More than one-half of consumers will switch to a competitor after only one bad experience.

79% of consumers would switch to a different company if they found out it had a better customer experience. (Hyken)

Three in four consumers say a bad interaction with a business can ruin their day.

Over one-half of all consumers feel increasingly stressed and exhausted when dealing with customer support.

Consumers will give companies 2.2 chances on average before switching to a competitor. (Hyken)

Only two negative experiences could lead to brand abandonment. (Coveo)

Apparently, customer service agents share consumers’ frustration.

Over one-half of customer service agents say that their organization’s approach to service can directly lead to negative customer experiences.

Four in 10 agents say that when consumers cannot complete tasks on their own, they become angry.

Three in 10 agents cannot reliably access customer information, leading to irritated customers.

It’s really not rocket science to understand that when customers do not feel heard and valued, they are more likely to take their business elsewhere. Disgruntled customers are likely to share their negative experiences with friends and family, further damaging the company’s reputation.

By comparison, good customer service tends to result in loyalty, and positive recommendations.

While most managers realize that proper training and resources help achieve customer service goals, I wonder if they’re impeded by corporate cost-cutting, or a disregard for this aspect of doing business.

Consequences of poor customer service include damaged brand reputation, made public by the numerous social media posts. With just a few clicks, we can all can share our negative experiences with thousands of people, which can have a devastating effect on a company’s image.

So, for those corporate types reading this, that’s why it’s essential for businesses to prioritize customer satisfaction and invest in the resources necessary to ensure that their customers are happy.

My family has had a few recent experiences that still make my face twitch.

Our daughter and her friends had a flat tire on the 400 heading north for a Halloween party. We called CAA to send the appropriate assistance. Instead of sending a truck with tire-changing equipment, they sent a tow truck, that simply carried the lot of them to their destination.

I don’t understand what part of “flat tire” the dispatcher did not understand.

They were more intent on getting membership information down than providing the proper assistance.

We’ve had ongoing issues with our bank for several weeks, involving some delicate matters.

Calls and branch visits resulted in adversarial and demeaning conversations. Emails similarly fell on deaf ears.

My intrepid investigative skills quickly discovered that our banks are almost untouchable. You can’t find contact information for senior staff anywhere – he banks simply don’t want consumers to contact them. They direct you to the branch, or provide forms to fill to out for complaints. This process is a rabbit hole of confusion.

Further, when you try to raise the issue with the ombudsman, they give banks two months to respond before any complaint is investigated. And it has to be in writing, which we have never received; not one piece of paper acknowledging our concerns.

I’ve been to many company websites, where the “contact us” form is hidden, buried or non-existent.

And I find it almost ridiculous when a customer service agent, upon ending a pointless call, asks if there’s anything else they can do.

Really?

Proper training and resources? Not likely.

More and more, consumers are feeling left out in the cold, ignored by companies that we support with our hard-earned money.

Going the extra mile? Prove it!

My advice to corporate management – be accountable, transparent and yes, listen to your customers. Solve problems; don’t make them worse!

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