Budget 2026 is a failure by Mark Carney, says MP Seeback

November 12, 2026 · 0 Comments

A recent trip to the grocery store the other morning initiated an all too familiar conversation. Upon checking out, the cashier working there said to me, “It adds up fast, doesn’t it.” This led to a conversation about how expensive groceries are. Another cashier said, “what about car insurance and gas.” We talked for a few minutes about how hard life is these days. And life is really hard for so many people.

It wasn’t always like this. I did not have these conversations almost every day a decade ago.

I know there is no silver bullet to fix the high cost of everything overnight, but Mark Carney was supposed to be the guy who would make life better and more affordable. It’s been 18 months and nothing is better. In fact, things are worse. For example, according to Food Banks Canada, food bank use has more than doubled since 2019 and in March 2026, there were 2.35 million visits to food banks in Canada, the highest number on record.

What’s really sad to me is Budget 2026 will do nothing to fix any of this. It will only make everything more expensive by adding an estimated record-smashing $765 billion of debt over the next five years, $44,000 for every household in Canada. The fastest-growing item in the budget is debt interest. A family of four pays almost $6,000 in federal government debt interest costs this year alone!

Budget 2026 is a failure by Mark Carney. He would benefit from spending some time talking to people at the grocery store.

For my more detailed review of Budget 2026, please visit kyleseeback.ca/budget2026.

Kyle Seeback, MP

Duffern-Caledon

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