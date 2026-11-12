Remembering and “Hope Scrolling”

November 12, 2026 · 0 Comments

by BROCK WEIR

It’s often said a change is as good as a rest.

There’s some truth to that, but wouldn’t it be nice if the two could go hand-in-hand?

I don’t mean change for the sake of change, of course – but change to bring about some much-needed perspective. Perhaps a chance to look at a situation through clearer eyes. Maybe even just an opportunity to tackle something ongoing with a more positive mindset.

I’d wager that when we take stock of our lives and the day-to-day that goes along with it, we can find at least one wellspring of negativity that is either in the forefront or percolating somewhere in the background.

Each person’s individual wellspring, of course, can be different, but I’d wager a second guess: that for many of us a source of negativity can be found in the mire of social media – particularly doom scrolling.

We’ve lived with the concept of doom scrolling since the phrase was coined nearly a decade ago to encapsulate the compulsion that so many have to “scroll” almost endlessly from one piece of bad news, or general negativity, to the last, sometimes getting deeper and deeper into weeds you wish you hadn’t – the metaphor of being unable to turn away from a train crash coming to life in the very palms of our hands.

“It’s unclear what triggers the behaviour,” said the University of Florida, summarizing its 2022 study on doom scrolling itself, which was published by the American Psychological Association’s Technology, Mind and Behaviour Journal. “It’s specific to the moment users are currently experiencing: between the pandemic, political issues in the world, and mass shootings, people can get sucked into seeking bad news. The study also found doom scrolling can be associated with a fear of missing out and constantly being connected online through smartphones.

“It remains unclear if doom scrolling causes anxiety or if anxiety leads to it. Although the study’s authors believe that they feed off each other, establishing a cause and effect will require further research.”

The study went on to note that when people realize they are doing it, they could take “proactive measures” to break the habit, if, of course, they recognize the consumption of such negativity is making them feel a certain way.

I’m guilty as just about everyone else with a phone of doom scrolling.

It’s not a great habit to have by any stretch of the imagination. Whether I like it or not, it is often part and parcel of this job as we in this line of work have to keep our fingers on the pulse of the communities we cover.

That said, however, when I had last week off for some much-needed downtime, I made a concerted effort to stay as far away as I could from my phone and the ubiquitous social media channels that are connected to it. After a series of particularly fraught municipal elections where negativity was all too often the name of the game, it was a break that seemed less and less optional as the time to clock out inched closer.

I didn’t go anywhere beyond a few day trips on my holiday, but it was nice to get away regardless.

Yet, last Tuesday, I felt the apps drawing me back in.

In spite of myself, and knowing what potential (certain) negativity there lay within, I couldn’t help but plug into the results of the midterm elections in the United States.

While my time off was a great chance to recharge my own personal bandwidth, I don’t think my less-threadbare internal battery had anything to do with the feeling I had surveying what was staring back at me on the screen.

It’s a feeling that many experienced on Tuesday night and more than one person offered up a word for it: “Hope scrolling”

In a world where scrolling downward all too often feels like you’re getting deeper and deeper into muck and mire, it was such a nice change to see – regardless of what your political affiliations and leanings might be – so many people suddenly hopeful again for the future, and the near-constant diet of foreboding and anonymous attacks set aside, at least for the time being.

It has been a long ten years since Donald Trump was first elected President of the United States.

That too, as we all remember, was a fraught campaign in and of itself.

The day after was an interesting one, and I know I certainly wasn’t alone in tackling what needed to be done with a bit of a lower energy level – the impact of a long night awaiting the results, made extra-long by an extra couple of hours of slack-jawed disbelief.

My thoughts and feelings were more fully-processed the next day and when I set out to cover an event at a local recreation complex, I wore two poppies – one to remember the fallen, as we do each November, and the other to specifically remember the ideals the fallen fought for as I felt we were closer than ever before to having these once-vivid lessons on the brink of fading away and being forgotten.

This particular usage of a poppy may have raised an eyebrow or two by members of the Royal Canadian Legion – it certainly did from the Mayor at the time – but it felt very appropriate in the moment.

Canadians mark Remembrance Day this week, while our American cousins mark Veterans Day. Both observances mark the Armistice – the end of the First World War – but each has a slightly different context. Here, Remembrance Day honours those who made the ultimate sacrifice for King, Queen, and Country, with those fortunate enough to return home as veterans very firmly a part of the conversation. Veterans Day, on the other hand, honours veterans more specifically, while the fallen are honoured more fulsomely on Memorial Day in May.

Regardless of which occasion you mark on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month, I know I’m personally going into these observances this year – both public and private – with infinitely more hope than at any point over the last decade; with hope, and certainly with greater assurance, that the freedoms that inspired countless men and women to put their lives on their line are appreciated and, of course, Remembered.

And Remembering is one of the best way to ensure the mistakes, wrongs, and troubles of the past are not repeated – as veterans of the Second World War reminded, and continue to remind us, at every opportunity, particularly as the fragility of democracy continues to be tested around the world.

But Remembering doesn’t stop once we take off our poppies and place them on our local cenotaphs as the morning of November 11 winds down.

In the spirit of “Hope scrolling,” let’s flood our timelines – and, indeed, the pages of this paper – with the stories of our forebears who had the courage to join a fight they believed in, how you continue to honour their sacrifice, and what you will do in the future to further their invaluable legacies.

Lest we forget, indeed.

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