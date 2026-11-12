Data Centres, MZOs, the hits just keep on coming…

November 12, 2026 · 0 Comments

by Sheralyn Roman

While Caledon’s election has been settled, spare a thought for our incoming Council who, before they’re even sworn in, already face significant hurdles. Another hit, in a long line of hits from our provincial government, is coming soon and this time it’s the environment that will suffer. Worried about data centres? Water supply, wells running dry and/or water and soil contamination? You should be. The hits just keep on coming, Caledon. In yet another “omnibus” bill from Ford and friends, Caledon and much of rural Ontario is at serious risk for future environmental disasters, and sweeping MZO use for data centres. If the bill passes, there will be literally nothing we can do about it.

Bill 140 is a 70+ page long omnibus bill introduced into the Legislature on October 28, 2026, just two days after municipal governments across Ontario were elected. The deadline for public comment is November 26, 2026. In other words, and perhaps purposely so, there’s not an awful lot of time to respond to something of this magnitude.

The bill proposes sweeping changes to existing environmental protections under the Environmental Bill of Rights AND removes municipal authority over landfill approvals.

Happening alongside Premier Ford’s decision to appoint a Regional Chair in Peel, one wonders why we bothered even holding an election, such is the state of democracy.

Two significant issues are at stake here and it’s crucial we all understand the risks to Caledon and why we need to act now. It might be our only opportunity to have a say about the future of our community. Here’s what you need to know:

Municipalities will no longer be able to provide consent to landfills in their community. The Provincial government becomes the sole decision-maker, meaning anything could be dumped here.

The environmental bill of rights, which gives citizens the right to request an environmental review, to apply for an environmental investigation, or to have an environmental protection issue taken to court, will be removed.

Mandatory public notice and consultation requirements for many proposed environmental laws will be removed and it makes it harder for municipalities, or citizens, to appeal decisions.

Councillor-elect Keri Parfitt (who we must be clear, is not yet sworn in, nor speaking on behalf of Council) explains: “Residents could still report suspected violations, but the statutory application process and its mandatory response obligations would disappear.”

To provide further perspective, the Forks of the Credit Preservation Group notes, had this bill existed just a few short years ago, it’s entirely possible we would never have known about the Greenbelt scandal. Democracy Caledon chimed in, too, sharing that the Canadian Environmental Law Association calls this the elimination of our right to “appeal unreasonable government decisions approving activities that could cause significant environmental harm.” It essentially, “shuts the door” to public participation in decision-making, meaning (especially those on private wells) if you are concerned about a landfill contamination of your well, you will no longer have the right to apply for a formal Environmental Bill of Rights investigation.

This isn’t just our wells and groundwater at risk, folks – we also need to think BIGGER picture, and by bigger, I mean data centres. The timing, in my opinion, reeks of an opportunity to silence public and Council consultation at the same time that the province has been inundated with reportedly as many as 100 applications for data centre construction, at least one of which is right here in Caledon and the MZO has already been issued!

Signed by Minister Flack, and conveniently filed by the province at 4 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2026, the MZO is for lands located at Old School Rd. and Dixie Rd. and its “permitted uses” include a data centre.

With the order filed just prior to the municipal election, our new Council’s hands are tied before they even assume office. The province has stipulated written submissions (expressions of concern) must be received no later than November 17 by 6 p.m., but Council isn’t being sworn in until November 16 at 6 p.m.

As well, Caledon’s procedural by-laws state that a special meeting of Council cannot take place without 48-hours notice, nor an emergency meeting of Council without a minimum of 24-hours notice. So, if we do the math, Council cannot respond to this MZO with an official written submission because the earliest a meeting could be held to discuss the matter would be 7 p.m. on November 17 – one hour AFTER submissions close. By design?

So, to summarize: more trucks on area roads, hauling questionable fill to landfills, possibly leading to contamination of both soil and water; combined with data centre construction laying waste to whatever water supply we have left and the property value of your home, and there’s potentially nothing the public, nor Council, can do. But we have to try!

Caledon, we need to raise our voices now while we still can. Council might not be able to do anything about the MZO, but we have until November 26, 2026 to express concerns about Bill 140.

Visit the Environmental Registry at ero.ontario.ca/notice/026-1109 to learn more, or sign the petition at dsfdn.org/4zzCoqC. Oh, and write to our local MPP and Deputy Premier Sylvia Jones, too.

It really does feel as though Caledon is at the epicentre of some pretty epic environmental battles right now. Factor in declining democratic rights of citizens to have their say, and foisting an MZO on a brand-new Council just makes it all the more problematic.

The hits just keep on coming, but there’s still time to hit back Caledon. Have your say before November 26!

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