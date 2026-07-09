On-demand Ride Pilot coming Fall 2026

July 9, 2026 · 0 Comments

by MAYOR ANNETTE GROVES

The pilot will serve Bolton, Caledon East, and Mayfield West/Southfields, giving the Town an opportunity to explore how an on-demand transit model can best meet the needs of local residents. The service will also connect riders to Brampton Transit, York Region Transit, and GO Transit, making it easier to travel throughout the region.

This initiative supports the Town’s broader vision of creating more connected, accessible, and sustainable transportation options for residents.

As one of Ontario’s fastest-growing communities, Caledon is exploring innovative solutions that can adapt to changing travel needs while strengthening connections between neighbourhoods and neighbouring transit networks.

Using Argo’s Smart Routing™ technology, riders can be picked up right at their door and matched with others travelling in the same direction—all for the cost of a standard transit fare.

This pilot is an important opportunity to learn how flexible, demand-responsive transit can support Caledon’s growth while helping residents stay connected to the places and services that matter most. It is a great option for our seniors and youth.

I would like to thank our staff for their work on this pilot program and I look forward to seeing on-demand transit service in our community.

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