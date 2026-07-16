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Southfields Summer Sizzle coming to Caledon on July 26

July 16, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Muhammad Hamza

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Southfields residents will have an opportunity to enjoy family-friendly activities, food, and entertainment when the Southfields Summer Sizzle event takes place on July 26.

The Sunday event, organized by Rocky da Realtor and Pureform Movement, will be filled with a variety of exciting activities, including a live DJ, a bouncy castle, face painting, and giveaways.

Happening at John Clarkson Park, 415 Dougall Ave, Caledon, the event is also offering free barbecue for the community.

Co-host Rocky Punia said the event is a wonderful opportunity for people to have fun and build relationships.

“We hope a lot of the community comes out. It’s an opportunity for neighbours to meet each other, get to know one another, and build a stronger sense of community.”

Punia said that children have an opportunity to participate in colouring activities using specially designed placemats.

The event festivities will begin at 1 p.m. and conclude at 4 p.m.

The Southfields Summer Sizzle event is also hosted by Dilpreet Jutla, who runs a Pilates fitness studio with two locations, one in Bolton and the other in Caledon, close to Southfields Park.

She said attendees will also have a chance to win special prizes and receive special promotional offers during the event.

Jutla added that Pureform Movement will host an open house beside the park, where visitors can tour the studio and ask questions.

“Our doors will be open for people to come and see the place and also ask any questions,” she said.

Jutla said she will also reach out to local Councillors, as everyone is invited to the event.

While celebrating the second anniversary of her Southfields studio, Jutla said the event is being organized to thank the community for its support and bring residents together.

“I feel there’s a need for events like this to bring people together. It’s an opportunity for neighbours to meet, support one another, and build a stronger community,” she said.



         

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