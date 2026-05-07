Meaghan’s Music Room to host Charity Poker Night

May 7, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

With gatherings and galas galore, Meaghan’s Music Room is doing something a little different for its upcoming fundraiser.

The charity will hold a poker night on May 22 to raise funds to continue supporting Meaghan’s Music Room and its various programs.

Meaghan’s Music Room is a charity organization based at Tisho’s Music Academy in Bolton that provides specialized music and dance lessons as a resource for those with mental and physical challenges to pursue their passions and love of music.

In addition to running their own lessons and programs, Meaghan’s Music Room also supports several local community organizations, including Brampton Caledon Community Living, Cassie’s Place, White Birch, GOALS, and more.

Founder Mary Balinov looks back on the growth of their organization over the years and all the people they’ve been able to help.

But with growth comes the need for further fundraising.

Often offering subsidized programs and summer camps at no cost to the participants, Meaghan’s Music Room works to ensure everyone can enjoy the experience.

“This is why we do what we do. Sadly, a lot of the individuals that we assist are legally adults age-wise, which means their government funding to the parents are cut off,” explains Balinov.

“There’s a lot of pressure on these parents, financial pressure…the camps are really the only source that they have to actually attend some camps in the summer that are free to them. We’re hoping to raise approximately $30,000, that would be what we would require to supply our programs to all these individuals and organizations that we support.”

Balinov adds their music programs are extremely therapeutic.

“We had individuals over the years that barely spoke, and yet in that room, surrounded by instruments and karaoke, they play and they sing and they dance,” she says.

“For people with particularly neurological issues, music is magic. This is why they say, when words fail, music speaks.”

That’s also, therefore, why it’s so important to keep these music programs running,” she says.

Aiming to raise $30,000 from their upcoming fundraiser, Balinov adds that “we aim for the sky, but anything would be helpful right about now.”

And, what better way to fundraise than a night of fun playing poker?

Individuals can either purchase individual tickets for $100 or a table, and all ticket purchases include a buffet dinner.

The event will take place at 6.30 p.m. on May 22 at Caesar’s Centre in Bolton.

To purchase a ticket, all purchases must be made through Anthony Caputo, either at (416) 938 7771, or acaputorealty@gmail.com.

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