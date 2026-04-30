The Honor of a Lifetime

April 30, 2026 · 0 Comments

by MAYOR ANNETTE GROVES

After much reflection, I have made the decision to announce my retirement. This is not a decision that comes lightly, but one made with careful thought and a deep sense of gratitude.

Serving the residents of Caledon has been the honor of a lifetime. I am deeply thankful for the trust, support, and encouragement I have received over the years. The strength and spirit of this community is what makes Caledon such a special place.

I am incredibly grateful to the Town staff for their hard work, professionalism, and dedication. The impact of your efforts is felt every day, and I am proud of what we have accomplished together.

Working alongside my colleagues has been a privilege. Your commitment to public service and collaboration has helped move our community forward in meaningful ways.

My friends and family have been my constant support system. Thank you for your patience, encouragement, and for standing by me throughout this journey.

To my team, there are not enough words to express my appreciation. Your dedication, long hours, and belief in our work made all the difference. I could not have done this without you.

And finally, I thank God for guiding me along this path and for the opportunity to serve.

While this chapter is coming to a close, my commitment to this community will always remain.

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