Better Regional Governance?

April 23, 2026 · 0 Comments

Our Readers Write

A recent editorial by Sheralyn Roman and an April 9 report by Riley Murphy should have sounded major alarm bells for Caledon citizens.

Both have to do with a projected loss of democratic governance in Ontario. The thought that a “Strong Chair” of Peel Region can be appointed by the Provincial Minister of Municipal Affairs is frightening. Imagine that the appointed one is able to exercise the same kind of power over the entire Region that our Strong Mayor has in Caledon.

Couple that with the concerns expressed by the Auditor General over the rise of corruption in municipal politics. There is a municipal election coming this year. The new Council will need to be prepared to deal with a Region of Peel Strong Chair handpicked by Premier Ford and Minister Flack.

If I were a gambling man, I’d lay money on their top choice, and it won’t be good for democracy.

Skid Crease

Bolton

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