CDS Debaters to compete at Worlds in Bristol, UK

April 9, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Kim Sillcox

Best of luck to The Country Day School Grade 11 students Adhya Chandradat and Aneesa Khan, and their coaches Ms. Wyndham-West, Mme Davidson and Mr. Robinson, who are competing in the World Individual Debating and Public Speaking Championships in Bristol, UK, next week!

This is the 19th consecutive year that CDS has qualified at least one student to compete against some of the top high school speakers and debaters from around the world.

The 38th WIDPSC will be held between April 11-18. Both students have to participate in four events each: Debate, Impromptu Speaking, Persuasive Speaking and Interpretive Reading.

Adhya’s persuasive speech is about scented products and fragrance labels that fail to list all of the dangerous chemicals, including hormone disruptors, that we don’t realize we are inhaling. Aneesa’s speech is about the unseen struggles of girls with ADHD.

Both girls are excited to reconnect with friends they made at Internationals and Nationals earlier this year and learn from the other 145 students and coaches who are convening from 11 countries around the world. Their host school is Clifton College in Bristol.

Adhya looks forward to presenting her persuasive talk on something she is passionate about and advocates for someone she knows and cares about who is highly sensitive to scents and fragrance. Aneesa feels the same, “We’ll be debating controversial issues and learning from one another. If high school students can do this in a friendly and civilized manner, why can’t everyone?”

We wish them all the best!

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