BrightStart Caledon Family Centre

May 14, 2026 · 0 Comments

by MAYOR ANNETTE GROVES

I would like to highlight an outstanding resource available to families in Caledon.

BrightStart Caledon Family Centre offers free, high-quality programs and services for children, parents, and caregivers in Caledon and the surrounding communities.

Since 1987, BrightStart has supported tens of thousands of families by providing access to early learning programs, workshops, resources, and referrals. As the community has grown, so has the organization—expanding its services to better meet the evolving needs of the families it serves. In 2024, following a comprehensive rebranding initiative, the Caledon Parent-Child Centre became BrightStart Caledon Family Centre.

Today, BrightStart is recognized as a trusted and valued community resource—a welcoming environment where children, parents, and caregivers can access support, build confidence in their roles, and foster a strong sense of belonging.

BrightStart is guided by a vision of bringing families together through enriching programs that support their overall well-being. Its mission is to provide a strong foundation for healthy family development, creating positive outcomes for children that extend throughout the broader community.

Over the years, BrightStart has remained responsive to the unique needs of Caledon, continually adapting its programs and services to bridge gaps and deliver meaningful impact. The organization is committed to supporting the vital role of parents and caregivers while fostering a connected and supportive community.

BrightStart Caledon Family Centre is a place where families can grow, connect, and thrive. I encourage families to explore this valuable resource and discover the wide range of programs available for infants, toddlers, and preschoolers. Learn more by visiting brightstartcaledon.com

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