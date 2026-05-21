Caledon people built things. Ottawa needs to get back to it

May 21, 2026 · 0 Comments

Caledon residents know how to build things. The business builders, the contractors building houses before the rest of the GTA is awake, the farmers who’ve worked the same land for generations — they all understand something that seems to elude official Ottawa: you must create value to spend it.

For decades, this community has voted Conservative because Conservatives at least paid lip service to that idea. But somewhere along the way, federal politics stopped being about competence and started being about performance. Canadians are now paying the price, literally.

I was one of those business builders. With the help of many talented people, I founded and built two high tech companies that changed the way things are done around the world in our industry. Our customers were global household names. We attracted very smart people and paid them well while they created world-beating technology. They raised their families right here. They supported local businesses. Collectively we brought a lot of money into Canada through our exports, the vast majority of which went to taxes and directly into the Canadian economy.

Canada faces a genuine economic reckoning. The trade chaos with the United States has exposed what happens when a country lets itself become a client state rather than a sovereign economic power. We have vast natural resources, a highly educated workforce, and access to both oceans. Yet we’ve allowed our industrial base to hollow out, our productivity to lag, and our trade relationships to depend almost entirely on one neighbour who has made clear it will not always act in our interest.

The answer isn’t tariff wars or nationalist chest-thumping. It’s doing what Caledon entrepreneurs do every day: figure out what the world needs, build it better than anyone else, and find the customers. There is no shortage of talent and determination here. Canada can and should be a global leader in energy, agriculture, critical minerals, advanced manufacturing, and technology. That’s not ideology, that’s the core of a sustainable business plan.

And here’s the part that gets lost in the left-right shouting match: We are in a tough spot. We need all hands on deck. Government and Opposition must collaborate to build a better Canadian capability.

When Canada earns its way in the world, we can afford the things that define us — healthcare, strong communities, support for those who need it. Our social programs aren’t a luxury. They’re what a prosperous, confident country does. But prosperity has to come first. You can’t write cheques on an empty account. Canada needs a thriving private sector that competes on the world stage.

I found that Canada’s newest political party, the Canadian Future Party, understands this. Not left, not right — forward. Evidence-based policy, fiscal discipline, and a clear-eyed view of what Canada must become to thrive in a turbulent century.

The Leader of the Canadian Future Party, Dominic Cardy, will be at the Palgrave Equestrian Centre, 200 Pine Ave, Palgrave on Monday June 1 to speak and take your hard questions. Admission and parking is free. Start time 7 pm. All are welcome. RSVP requested but not required at phildeon.cfp@gmail.com

Find out more: https://www.thecanadianfutureparty.ca/who-we-are/policy

Phil Deon

Canadian Future Party supporter

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