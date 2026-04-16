Friends of Caledon Public Library find new home

April 16, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Just a few short months ago, the Friends of Caledon Public Library (FOCPL) were told they could no longer continue occupying their current space, and they, along with their 250 boxes of books, had to find a new home.

Now they have.

On the second floor of the Royal Courtyards in Downtown Bolton, the Friends have made an unused space into a true home, complete with colourful shelves and tables, and they’re just getting started.

When the Friends were told they had to move in January, the President of FOCPL Victoria Edwards says it was stressful as they had nowhere to put all their things, thousands of books, various tables, chairs and more.

They moved their things into storage with the library at the beginning of February and continued searching.

It was when they connected with local Bolton Community Crew’s Sarah Leslie that she put them in contact with the Royal Courtyards.

The Friends were then told by the landlord that they could have the space upstairs in the Courtyards that they now occupy.

“Royal Courtyards has been really supportive and is working with us to make the space work for the Friends. We’re so grateful to their partnership,” says Edwards.

They were able to start moving in on March 28 and, in just a few short weeks, have started making changes to make it their own.

Edwards adds that many community members have been generous, donating bookshelves, tables, chairs, signs, and more.

What Edwards envisions for their new home is a true community space, somewhere people can meet and enjoy.

“Located at the Courtyards, the space is centrally accessible, with two parking areas and elevator access. It will primarily serve as a working area for sorting donations, storage and our multi-day book sales, and secondarily as a small, intentional community ‘third space.’ Imagine cozy lighting and people connecting over books! This space allows the FOCPL to do more for the library we support, for our sales, and for the book loving community we love,” she says.

FOCPL has already held its first book drop-off, acquiring new books to add to its growing collection for upcoming sales.

They hope to be back up and running and holding their first sale the weekend of May 1 to 2.

“We are always grateful for community support,” says Edwards. “We welcome donations of gently used books and puzzles. We are also currently looking for a few practical items, including a vacuum and a radio/CD player, and help installing bulletin boards before our May 1-2 sale.”

For book drop-offs and book sales, there are many ways to get up to the second floor of the Royal Courtyards.

For those unable to utilize the stairs, not only is there an elevator, but there is parking off of Willow Street that exits onto the same level as FOCPL’s new home.

Their rolling donation days will continue; the next falls on April 29, with an evening drop-off and sorting from 6.30 to 8.30 p.m.

For those looking for additional ways to help the Friends, they have compiled an Amazon wishlist for things they still need to make their space truly a home. To access, visit www.amazon.ca/hz/wishlist/ls/38N8U986MQP8T?ref_=wl_share.

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