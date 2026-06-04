Open house to be held for Lina Marino Community Park public consultation

June 4, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

On June 17, the Town of Caledon will hold an Open House with Town Parks staff to hear directly from residents their thoughts on Lina Marino Community Park in Valleywood.

Eric Lucic, Commissioner of Planning and Development and Chief Planner with the Town of Caledon, says following resident feedback from this year, Council directed staff to engage the community to better understand local needs and priorities before coming forward with a budget request in 2027.

At the open house, Lucic says residents will be shown a range of potential park features that could be added to the site.

Participants will be able to share comments and vote on their preferred options.

Following this feedback, Town staff will review all input alongside factors such as site constraints, community needs, available funding and overall feasibility.

There are no concept plans at this stage, he notes.

“Early feedback from residents has focused on the need for additional seating and more shade. Broader ideas will be shaped through the ongoing consultation process,” says Lucic.

A timeline for the renovations cannot yet be confirmed, he says, as the schedule will depend on the scope of improvements identified through community engagement and the allocated budget.

Lucic says they will continue to share updates through their social channels when they become available.

Ward 2 Councillor Dave Sheen, who represents the area, says that over the past few years, he has heard a range of views from Valleywood residents about the park, with common themes around comfort, accessibility, and ensuring it continues to serve families, children, seniors, and neighbours who use it every day.

Sheen adds that residents also have different ideas about what should be prioritized, “which is why this consultation is so important.”

“My view is that community parks should be welcoming, practical, and inclusive spaces that reflect the people who use them,” says Sheen.

“The open house is a chance for all Valleywood residents to tell us, in their own words, what would make the park more welcoming and useful for them,” he adds. “The park was named after Valleywood Resident Lina Marino to recognize her efforts to build a welcoming, inclusive Valleywood, and I think it’s important that any future changes to the park honour that same spirit of openness and belonging for everyone in the community.”

Ahead of the open house, he encourages residents to participate and share their perspectives.

“The more voices we hear, the better we can ensure the park truly reflects the needs and values of the Valleywood community,” says Sheen.

The open house will be held on June 17, 2026, from 6 – 8 p.m., at the Margaret Dunn Valleywood Library and Community Room, at 20 Snelcrest Drive in Caledon.

For questions before the open house, residents can contact Parks and Natural Heritage at: parksnh@caledon.ca.

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