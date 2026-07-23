Free Caledon Recreation memberships for veterans

July 23, 2026 · 0 Comments

MAYOR ANNETTE GROVES

MAYOR GROVES’ COLUMN

The Town of Caledon is honouring the service and sacrifice of Canadian Armed Forces veterans by offering free Caledon Recreation memberships to eligible veterans who call our community home.

Supporting the health and well-being of residents is a priority and an important part of a vibrant, connected, and livable Caledon. Building on the success of free recreation memberships for residents aged 65 and older, this new initiative is another way to investing in the community while recognizing those who have served our country.

This program removes barriers to recreation, aims to help veterans stay active, build connections, and enjoy the many health and social benefits of Caledon Recreation.

Eligible veterans will receive a free All Access Annual Membership, providing unlimited access to Town recreation facilities, amenities, and drop-in programs throughout the year.

How to register

Veterans can register in person at any Town recreation centre by presenting proof of veteran status along with proof of Caledon residency (a driver’s licence is preferred).

Registration must be completed in person at any Town recreation centre. Existing members who qualify may request an adjustment or a refund for the unused portion of their current membership.

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