Fill your Cup at the Caledon Chamber of Commerce’s 2nd Annual Rise and Thrive Meditation and Wellness Event

May 7, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Caledon Chamber of Commerce is inviting the community to take a morning for themselves on May 12, and join them at their second annual Rise and Thrive Meditation and Wellness event.

The Chamber has designed a morning to help businesses and the community slow down, reset, and reconnect.

Stephanie Rowe, Administrative Assistant with the Chamber, says that often they hear from their businesses that they are struggling with burnout.

Rowe says the idea began with Marion Upshall, the president of the Caledon Chamber of Commerce.

“She very much is one who believes in focusing on your mental health, where you’re at and making sure that you’re not suffering from burnout and that you’re giving yourself that self-care,” explains Rowe. “Although bubble baths and shopping are great, your mental health really plays a key role in that.”

Rowe adds that if businesses aren’t “filling their own cup,” it can be hard to manage their business on top of that.

This sparked the idea for their inaugural Rise and Thrive event last year, and, seeing its success and positive community feedback, they’ve brought it back.

“A lot of people came to us a couple months later saying, I’ve really focused on this, and I’m feeling so much better in my business. I’m able to function, and I’m able to get those things done that I was so overwhelmed by before.”

This year’s event will feature keynote Wellness Speaker, Dr. Rupa Salwan, ND, and breakout sessions for attendees guiding in Qi Gong, meditation, and sound therapy.

Obtaining the practitioners and leaders for the breakout groups, Rowe explains, was a community effort, with various residents and businesses recommending one another.

It is said to be beginner-friendly event inclusive of all experience levels, and the day is complete with practical take-home techniques for managing stress and anxiety.

The day itself, Rowe says, will be a morning of like-minded people coming together to experience wellness, with the opportunity to connect with one another.

“So many of us forget that we are so important too, and that our mental health is a huge component of how our overall well-being is. I don’t think that we remember to put that on our priority list,” says Rowe. “I don’t want to see people suffering from burnout and taking the time to really give yourself that mental health break, that information, those activities that can help to bolster your mental health is really pouring back into your business and your life.”

The event is not just for business owners, but open to everyone looking to experience a morning of reset and reconnection.

“It is an all-encompassing event that anyone can benefit from. It’s not specifically entrepreneurs,” explains Rowe. “I think we all, at some point in our lives, get to the point where we’re a little burnt out, we’ve got a lot on our plate, and we’re overwhelmed. Whether you’re an employee of a company or whether you own it.”

“It’s an inclusive event, and just about anybody who attends is going to find some benefit in it.”

The event will be held at Mount Alverno Luxury Resort on May 12 from 8 a.m. to 12 noon, with tickets priced at $60 for members and $75 for non-members.

Tickets can be purchased on the Caledon Chamber of Commerce website at caledonchamberofcommerce.ca/rise-thrive-meditation-wellness-workshop, and must be purchased before Friday.

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