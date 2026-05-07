CMOW to host community screening of Silver Screamers

May 7, 2026 · 0 Comments

Silver Screamers is work of local director Sean Cisterna

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

On May 29, Caledon Meals on Wheels will host a community film screening in Bolton for residents to enjoy the heartwarming and hilarious documentary Silver Screamers.

Silver Screamers, directed by Bolton-born Sean Cisterna, follows a group of local seniors and their journey in creating a horror short film, and the triumphs and tribulations that come along with it.

The documentary sheds light on the joy of creativity in seniors.

“We wanted to set out to prove that imagination doesn’t retire and creativity doesn’t expire,’ says Cisterna.

For him, a creative outlet provides a sense of fulfillment, he says.

“I presuppose that our hero protagonists, our older adults, also felt the same way. It was amazing, once we all started collectively working on this horror film, we all strove towards the same goal and it really united us as a team.”

Silver Screamers began as one director’s struggle for financing.

Cisterna explains he had been seeking funding to create his horror film, but kept getting rejected.

It wasn’t until he received a flyer for the New Horizons for Seniors Program, a federal grant that funds community-based projects designed to reduce social isolation, promote volunteerism, and empower seniors across Canada, that a new idea came to mind: a filmmaking workshop for seniors, which would, in turn, lead to the creation of his horror movie.

What began as a horror film turned into much more as Cisterna recounts the process of educating each individual in the world of filmmaking and the “beautiful” environment it created.

“It was all about sharing filmmaking knowledge and at the same time, in a reciprocal sense, they came at problems on a film set and solved them with their own creativity based on their own lived experience,” he explains. “It was a beautiful way of intergenerational workplace basically that we both helped each other. The two different generations helped each other solve these creative problems on set as they arose.”

The documentary itself has triumphed, receiving Best Documentary at the 2025 Toronto After Dark Film Festival and Best Feature at Celluloid Screams – Sheffield Horror Film Festival.

The film has travelled across Canada and is now returning locally to Bolton, in collaboration with Caledon Meals on Wheels.

Executive Director Kim Rodrigues says that a board member who was familiar with Cisterna’s work first piqued their interest. She adds they thought the documentary was “an interesting and fun way to really showcase older adults.”

“I think people have a preconceived notion of what it’s like to age or to be older and I think a documentary like this really showcase how people as they age continue to want to find ways to express themselves, to be seen, to be involved in the community, and to do really cool things,” says Rodrigues.

“Caledon Meals on Wheels is really about providing those opportunities to reduce isolation for some of those seniors who may be isolated, but also to have people recognize and appreciate our older adults. Just because you’re in your eighties doesn’t mean that you don’t stop wanting to have fun and learn and do different things. So, we thought the movie was such a great embodiment of that and we’re really excited to be part of it.”

The screening will take place at the Albion Bolton Community Centre from 6 – 8 p.m. on May 29. Tickets are $25, including snacks, and are available at www.cmow.org or by calling 905-857-7651.

A Q&A with Cisterna will follow the screening.

For him, returning to Caledon with his film is “amazing.”

“To be able to screen the film in the community where I grew up and spent my formative, creative years in high school, it’s a remarkable experience just to celebrate with the community,” he says.

“As part of our job in the film industry as directors, we travel to different film festivals around the world. We engage with audiences, and we might not necessarily know who they are. But, when you do something like this at home, it adds that level of comfort and familiarity, and I think there’s more joy in sharing a project with your own community rather than screening it internationally.”

For Cisterna, he says he loves being able to screen this film at large cinemas and festivals across the country, but screening it in community settings adds another layer: “showing how important culture is to smaller communities,” he says.

It also provides an opportunity for those unable to attend some of the larger venues, such as those in Toronto.

“It’s nice to see the community come out and support a film in a non-traditional venue,” says Cisterna.

He also offers the opportunity for other communities to get involved: Cisterna travels, offering screenings for the community as well as a filmmaking workshop for older adults. If there are those connected to organizations who would be open to the possibility, he invites them to see it for themselves.

Rodrigues urges the community to purchase tickets in advance to secure a spot.

“We emphasize that aging doesn’t necessarily mean stepping back. It definitely means continuing to engage in your community, doing different things, trying different things, and that’s something that we’re always offering to our programs as well,” she adds. “We’re excited about this movie and to have some laughs together and to see what a horror movie looks like from the perspective of an older adult.”

”We think it’ll be really fun and we’re excited to welcome everybody, regardless of your age, to the movie on May 29.”

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