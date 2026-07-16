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CHARGES LAID IN FRAUDULENT COLLISION INVESTIGATION

July 16, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Members from the Caledon OPP have laid charges against an individual following an investigation into a fraudulent collision report.

“On January 21, 2026, officers from the Caledon OPP received a report of a fail to remain motor vehicle collision,” say Police. “The complainant alleged an unknown driver struck their vehicle and fled the scene without exchanging insurance information.

“Officers entered into an investigation which suggested a fail to remain collision did not occur, but rather the complainant had previously been involved in a collision approximately a month prior, which resulted in significant damages to their vehicle. At the time of the collision, the vehicle was uninsured and as a result, the complainant fabricated a new collision report in an attempt to obtain reimbursement for the damages illegitimately.”

As a result of the investigation, a 23-year-old from Caledon was charged with:

Public mischief;

Fraud over $5000.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville at a later date to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

If you suspect illegal activity surrounding vehicle collisions or fraudulent automotive insurance claims, call the Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip to Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.

DRIVERS REMINDED TO SLOW DOWN AFTER NUMEROUS INCIDENTS

Officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) continue to enforce traffic laws throughout the region and are reminding motorists that excessive speed remains a significant contributor to serious collisions.

Over the past several weeks, officers have laid multiple charges in relation to high-speed driving offences.

On July 1, 2026, a driver from Brampton was stopped on County Road 109 in the Town of Amaranth travelling 132km/hr in a posted 80km/hr zone, the driver was charged with:

Drive Motor Vehicle- Perform stunt

Speeding 1- 49 km/h over posted speed limit

The charges have not been proven.

On July 3, 2026, Dufferin OPP responded to a traffic complaint on Highway 10 in the Town of Mono, the vehicle was located and stopped and a driver from Creemore was charged with:

Carless Driving

Owner operate a motor vehicle without insurance

The charges have not been proven.

On July 8, 2026, a driver from Ajax was stopped travelling 116km/hr in a posted 60 km/hr zone on County Road 17 in Melancthon Township, the driver was charged with:

Drive Motor Vehicle- Perform stunt

Speeding 1- 49 km/h over posted speed limit

Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle

The charges have not been proven.

On July 9, 2026, a driver from Mississauga was stopped travelling 116km/hr in a posted 60 km/hr zone on 3rd Line Melancthon Township, the driver was charged with:

Drive Motor Vehicle- Perform stunt-Excessive Speed-Community Safety Zone

Speeding 1- 49 km/h over posted speed limit

The charges have not been proven.

On July 9, 2026, a driver from North York was stopped travelling 132km/hr in a posted 80km/hr zone on Highway 10 Melancthon Township, the driver was charged with:

Drive Motor Vehicle- Perform stunt- Excessive Speed

Speeding 1- 49 km/h over posted speed limit

Pass- roadway not clear- approaching traffic

The charges have not been proven.

In each stunt driving incident, the vehicles were towed from the scene and impounded as required under provincial legislation.

The Dufferin OPP is committed to keeping our roads safe through proactive enforcement and public education. Drivers are reminded to obey posted speed limits, drive according to road and weather conditions, and make responsible choices behind the wheel.

Anyone with information regarding unlawful activity is encouraged to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.



         

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