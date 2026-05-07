ADDITIONAL ARREST IN DEATH INVESTIGATION

May 7, 2026 · 0 Comments

Another person has been arrested and charged in the ongoing homicide investigation in Caledon.

“On Monday, April 1, 2024, at approximately 8:10 a.m., police responded to a report of a deceased individual in the area of Chinguacousy Road and King Street in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “The post-mortem examination confirmed that the deceased was David Robson, 65 years old of the Township of Melancthon, and the cause of death was a homicide.

“David was last seen on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at approximately 5:00 p.m. in the Township of Melancthon. On Monday, March 25, 2024, he was reported missing, along with his vehicle, a black 2017 Kia Sportage with Ontario licence plate DAMZ 252. On the same date, his residence was reported on fire.”

As a result of the investigation, on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, Piotr OLSZEWSKI, 42 years old of Toronto, was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

Arson, section 434;

Accessory after the fact to murder, section 240

The charges have not been proven.

Members of the Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Crime Unit are continuing this investigation, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Assistance is being provided by OPP Forensic Identification Services.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

Police believe other individuals may be involved or have information that could assist the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

OPP REMIND RESIDENTS OF ONGOING FRAUDS, SCAMS

Members of the Dufferin OPP are warning residents about ongoing fraudulent activity affecting communities across Dufferin County and throughout Ontario.

Fraudsters continue to use increasingly sophisticated tactics to target victims, often creating a sense of urgency, fear, or emotional distress to obtain money or personal information.

If you believe you have been a victim of fraud, please contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Common Fraud Trends Include:

CANADA REVENUE

AGENCY (CRA) SCAMS

The caller claims to be a CRA agent;

Victims are told they owe outstanding taxes or have issues with their Social Insurance Number;

The caller requests personal or financial information and may threaten arrest or legal action if immediate payment is not made.

BANK/FINANCIAL

INSTITUTION SCAMS

The suspect poses as a bank representative or investigator;

Victims may be asked to assist with a “fraud investigation”;

The caller instructs victims to withdraw funds and provide the money to them, sometimes arranging in-person pick-ups.

EMERGENCY (GRANDPARENT) SCAMS

The caller pretends to be a loved one in distress or a representative such as a police officer or lawyer.

Victims are told there is an urgent situation requiring immediate financial assistance.

Requests for money are often accompanied by instructions for secrecy.

ROMANCE SCAMS

Suspects use social media or dating platforms with fake profiles;

They build trust quickly and develop online relationships;

Victims are eventually asked to send money for fabricated emergencies or promises that never materialize.

CONTRACTOR SCAMS

Requests for large upfront deposits;

Refusal to obtain proper permits or provide written contracts;

Excuses for delays accompanied by demands for additional funds;

Offers of “leftover materials” or deals that seem too good to be true.

CRYPTOCURRENCY/BITCOIN SCAMS

Fraudsters demand payment through Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies;

Victims may be directed to use Bitcoin ATMs to send funds;

These scams are often linked to CRA, bank, or emergency scams, where victims are told this is the only way to make payment;

Once sent, cryptocurrency transactions are extremely difficult to trace or recover.

ONLINE MARKETPLACE

AND TEXT MESSAGE SCAMS

(EMERGING TRENDS)

Fraudulent listings or buyers on online marketplaces;

Phishing text messages claiming to be from delivery companies, banks, or government agencies;

Links designed to steal personal or financial information.

Residents are reminded to never share personal or financial information with unknown individuals, verify the identity of callers, and take time to confirm any urgent requests for money. Police and government agencies will never request payment in Bitcoin or gift cards.

The Dufferin OPP remains committed to public safety through proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value the public’s contribution to building safe communities.

If you have information regarding suspicious or unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.

Readers Comments (0)