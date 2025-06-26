Current & Past Articles » Sports

Work set to begin on Youth Cricket Field

June 26, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

Work is starting on the long-anticipated cricket field in Caledon.

Town staff noted that work on the Neighbourhood Youth Cricket Field – Bonnie Glen Farm Park, will begin July 4.

Work includes the conversion of the existing baseball diamond to facilitate the construction of a new youth cricket field. Work will include an artificial turf pitch, chain link fencing, and grading and sodding works.

The field will be located in the existing Bonne Glen Farm Park located at 45 Twistleton Street, Caledon.

No road closures are required and the playground, basketball court and other park amenities will remain open.

Pathways may be temporarily closed next to the field during active construction works.

Part of the parking lot will be used for loading purposes and the north driveway access will be temporarily closed for short periods of time.

Neighbouring properties of the park can expect construction noise at times throughout the day for the duration of the project.

Staff said hopes are the construction will wrap up by August 29.

If you have any questions regarding this project, contact Parks and Natural Heritage Staff by email at parksnh@caledon.ca or Service Caledon at 905-584-2272 ext. 7750.



         

