Current & Past Articles » Sports

U14AA Caledon Hawks (a.k.a. Sunset Snipers) capture CSL tournament title in Toronto for second year in a row

August 21, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

The Sunset Snipers—the seasonal alias of the 2025 York-Simcoe champion U14AA Caledon Hawks—captured the Carnevale Summer League championship for the second consecutive year on Monday evening.

In an anticlimactic title game, the Snipers dispatched Evolve Hockey 6-1 at Westwood Arena in Toronto after eking out a narrow 4-3 OT semifinal win over the Ontario Knights on Monday afternoon. 

The Snipers let a 3-0 lead slip away in the semifinal, but Reese McCrimmon rescued the Caledon-based squad by firing home the OT winner during 3-on-3 hockey and created the pathway to the finals.

Head Coach Jim Schutz said he was pleased with his team’s performance in the eight-team Toronto summer league.

“The whole team played great. Sebastian Lima scored a hat trick and Paolo Cirillo played really well in net for us in the finals. We lost our first game of the regular season, but went 8-1 after that to finish first. The top four teams qualified for the semifinals.”

The second-year Head Coach was most satisfied “to see how well they played.”

“They skated teams into the ground. They’re super-coachable kids who listen well and work hard. They were incredible during our winter season, too, and won the York-Simcoe championship despite finishing fifth in the regular season.”

Coach Schutz felt that the most memorable moment of the summer tournament was “towards the second half of the championship game.”

“We were up 4-1 and dominating. I wanted them to finish hard after blowing a 3-0 lead earlier in the semifinal. We grinded Evolve and finished them off properly. We played the final an hour after the semi so the blown lead was fresh in their minds. They played unselfishly and played as a team to wear down their opponent in the final.”

Upon reflecting about the best part of coaching seventeen 14-year-olds, Coach Schutz noted that it’s all about “watching them get better and fall in love with the game.”

“The guys are at that stage where we’re using systems and watching video and they tell us that they want to learn more about the game. Just seeing them showing up and getting better and making their teammates better makes this very satisfying as a coach.”

The members of Sunset Snipers, who conquered the 2025 Carnevale Summer League in Toronto, are: Paul Lima (Assistant Coach), Luigi Pagliuca (Assistant Coach), Jim Schutz (Head Coach); Adriano Diamantakos, Nicholas Adsett, Ben Hughes, Kade Downey, Jack Perry, Rogan Waters, Charlie Rosa Gastaldo, Colton Stewart, Sebastian Lima, Anthony Natale, Reece McCrimmon, Nathan Pagliuca, Torin Schwartz, Cameron Tait, Lucas Hughes, and Jacob Schutz; and goalies Paolo Cirillo & Colton Meyer.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Second Annual “Heart of Caledon” soccer tournament attracts 76 teams in 10 divisions

By Jim Stewart Seventy-six teams in ten divisions competed in the second annual Heart of Caledon soccer tournament at the Caledon East Soccer Complex and ...

Movies in the Park brings friends, family, and fun to Inglewood

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter “This is kind of what you dreamed about when you moved to a place like Inglewood,” says Breanne ...

Bolton Starbucks awards grant to CCS to fight food insecurity

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Representatives of Caledon Community Services (CCS) were at the Bolton Highway 50 Starbucks last week where they were ...

Full Circle: Local Caledon family returns to hospital to thank those who cared for them

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Michael Brunetto and his family are no strangers to combating adversity. The 19-year-old with differing abilities once spent ...

Bolton member Rose Greco named Kin of the Year

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Rose Greco, coming up on her third year with Bolton Kin, has been named the 2025 Kin of ...

Peel and Caledon Councils approve signalized intersection

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter “It’s going to be expensive and costly, but it won’t cost more than another life,” said 17-year-old delegate ...

IDEA Caledon’s painted picnic tables now brighten Caledon East

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Following the artist-led community art project, “Paint-a-Picnic Table,” from IDEA Caledon’s Family Pride Picnic, the benches have now ...

More than 150 residents pack Council Chambers to protect “Swan Lake”

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Local residents used the public question period at Council’s July meeting to voice their concerns regarding 0 Shaw’s ...

Break-in at Klaudya’s Kloset sparks wave of community support

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shortly after 6 a.m. on July 3, Claudia Rocca awoke to the call that her store had been ...

Brampton requests help in fight against illegal land use

Mayor Groves says Caledon happy to be working with neighbour municipalities on issue By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter It’s not just Caledon that’s ...