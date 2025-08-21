U14AA Caledon Hawks (a.k.a. Sunset Snipers) capture CSL tournament title in Toronto for second year in a row

August 21, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

The Sunset Snipers—the seasonal alias of the 2025 York-Simcoe champion U14AA Caledon Hawks—captured the Carnevale Summer League championship for the second consecutive year on Monday evening.

In an anticlimactic title game, the Snipers dispatched Evolve Hockey 6-1 at Westwood Arena in Toronto after eking out a narrow 4-3 OT semifinal win over the Ontario Knights on Monday afternoon.

The Snipers let a 3-0 lead slip away in the semifinal, but Reese McCrimmon rescued the Caledon-based squad by firing home the OT winner during 3-on-3 hockey and created the pathway to the finals.

Head Coach Jim Schutz said he was pleased with his team’s performance in the eight-team Toronto summer league.

“The whole team played great. Sebastian Lima scored a hat trick and Paolo Cirillo played really well in net for us in the finals. We lost our first game of the regular season, but went 8-1 after that to finish first. The top four teams qualified for the semifinals.”

The second-year Head Coach was most satisfied “to see how well they played.”

“They skated teams into the ground. They’re super-coachable kids who listen well and work hard. They were incredible during our winter season, too, and won the York-Simcoe championship despite finishing fifth in the regular season.”

Coach Schutz felt that the most memorable moment of the summer tournament was “towards the second half of the championship game.”

“We were up 4-1 and dominating. I wanted them to finish hard after blowing a 3-0 lead earlier in the semifinal. We grinded Evolve and finished them off properly. We played the final an hour after the semi so the blown lead was fresh in their minds. They played unselfishly and played as a team to wear down their opponent in the final.”

Upon reflecting about the best part of coaching seventeen 14-year-olds, Coach Schutz noted that it’s all about “watching them get better and fall in love with the game.”

“The guys are at that stage where we’re using systems and watching video and they tell us that they want to learn more about the game. Just seeing them showing up and getting better and making their teammates better makes this very satisfying as a coach.”

The members of Sunset Snipers, who conquered the 2025 Carnevale Summer League in Toronto, are: Paul Lima (Assistant Coach), Luigi Pagliuca (Assistant Coach), Jim Schutz (Head Coach); Adriano Diamantakos, Nicholas Adsett, Ben Hughes, Kade Downey, Jack Perry, Rogan Waters, Charlie Rosa Gastaldo, Colton Stewart, Sebastian Lima, Anthony Natale, Reece McCrimmon, Nathan Pagliuca, Torin Schwartz, Cameron Tait, Lucas Hughes, and Jacob Schutz; and goalies Paolo Cirillo & Colton Meyer.

