Shine N’ Drive hosts Caledon’s first Haunted Tunnel Car Wash

October 30, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

For the first time, Caledon will experience a haunted tunnel car wash.

Hosted by Shine N’ Drive, the “Scream N’ Drive” will allow Caledon residents to drive through their fright-filled tunnel as animatronics, scare actors, fog, and lights transform the car wash into a haunted experience.

The best part is it’s all from the safety of their cars, allowing people of all ages to participate. 

The event will run from October 29 to 30 from 6 pm to 10 pm at Shine N’ Drive, Caledon’s first full-service carwash.

This local small business used to be Bolton Classic Car Wash, and they shared that, after hearing residents’ feedback for years, they changed their business to better meet Caledon’s needs.

A former Bolton resident, Manager Jagnoor Grewal says they spent years turning it into the car wash residents see today.

And now, they’ve transformed it yet again into the spook-tacular haunted car wash.

Shine N’ Drive shared the event is designed to be spooky and exciting, but not terrifying.

Those seeking a little extra thrill can ask for the “scary” option at check-in, and keep their windows down or unlock their doors for extra frights.

Each ticket includes one ultimate ceramic shine wash, entry to the haunted tunnel experience, a Halloween goody bag, and a chance to win 10 free washes.

Tickets are available for purchase online, as well as at the door but are limited. For more information, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/scream-n-drive-tickets-1826682980969.



         

