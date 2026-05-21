Shelburne BIA to host first classic car show along downtown core

May 21, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes

The Shelburne Business Improvement Area (BIA) is rolling out its first-ever Classic Car Show on June 13, aiming to bring families, car enthusiasts, and shoppers into the heart of the downtown area.

Running from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the event will see classic vehicles lining the downtown streets, turning the core into an open-air showcase of vintage and specialty cars.

Shelburne BIA organizer Melissa Hooper said that the car show was conceived as a new summer event to complement existing events and boost traffic for local businesses.

“We were looking for another event to run. We knew we wanted to do something in the summer, and have it be something to get families out and bring more people downtown,” she said. “I own a classic car myself, so I kind of wanted to see a local car show, so that’s how it started.”

Timed to follow the community’s Fridays in the Park series the night before, on June 12, the car show effectively creates a two-day run of activity downtown.

Beyond the vehicles themselves, the show is being designed as a family-friendly outing.

Jack Downing Park will host a variety of vendors, while the Shelburne Public Library and Mansfield Outdoor Center will team up to offer children’s activities in the library parking lot. Alterna Savings will provide a bouncy castle and additional kid-focused events in its parking area, creating several activity hubs within walking distance.

Downtown businesses are also being drawn into the festivities through a “Canada Proud” window display contest, with car show participants and visitors invited to vote for their favourite storefront.

The goal is to encourage visitors to explore the core, discover new shops, and stay for lunch at local restaurants.

Those wishing to display a classic car do not need to pre-register.

Owners can simply arrive on the day of the event and check in at the registration booth behind Jack Downing Park. Each vehicle will receive a ticket for door prize draws, and awards will be presented for Best of Show and BIA Choice, offering some fun competition.

Organizers plan to review feedback and participation after this year’s launch before deciding whether to make the Classic Car Show an annual tradition.

“For now, I think it’s a one-off event,” Hooper said. “We’re going to see how it works for now… If it works well, we can see about doing the same thing next year and making it another event that the BIA can [host] regularly.”

The Shelburne BIA’s Classic Car Show promises to be a fun-filled activity for car enthusiasts, families looking for a day out on the town, and curious visitors looking to see what Shelburne has to offer.

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