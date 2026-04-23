SEXUAL ASSAULT CHARGES

April 23, 2026 · 0 Comments

Officers from the Caledon OPP have laid numerous charges following a sexual assault investigation and are asking for any additional victims to come forward.

“In February 2026, Caledon OPP Major Crime Unit (MCU) began investigating a report of a sexual assault which occurred in 2023, involving a young person,” say Police.

Following the investigation, Alexander Armitage, 32, of Uxbridge, was charged with:

Sexual assault;

Sexual interference;

Invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age.

The accused was held for a bail hearing to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

“At the time of the incident, the accused worked at Teen Ranch and was also an iceskating instructor,” Police continue. “Investigators believe there may be additional victims and are appealing for parents or guardians to speak with their children regarding possible instances of sexual misconduct that may have occurred through these roles.

“The accused is no longer employed with Teen Ranch and the organization has been cooperative with police throughout this investigation.”

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122, referencing occurrence number RM26035754. You can also provide information anonymously via Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.

There is no statute of limitations on sexual offences meaning a report can be made to police regardless of how much time has passed. If you do not wish to make a report to police or need more support to make that decision, Caledon-Dufferin Victim Services is available to help by phone at 905-951-3838 or online at www.cdvs.ca.

SUSPICIOUS FIRES

Officers from the Caledon OPP are investigating two suspicious fires within Caledon.

“On April 14, 2026, at approximately 1:40 a.m., Caledon OPP responded to a report of two vehicles on fire at a private business in the area of Highway 50 and George Bolton Parkway, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “Police responded alongside members of Caledon Fire and Emergency Services. The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.

“On April 15, 2026, at approximately 2:45 a.m., Caledon OPP responded to a report of a vehicle fire at a private residence in the area of Old Church Road and Henry Wilson Drive, in the Town of Caledon. Police responded alongside members of Caledon Fire and Emergency Services. The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.

“During the April 15 incident, two masked suspects were observed setting fire to a vehicle and leaving the area in a white Honda sports utility vehicle. (See Image Below) At this time, the fires have been deemed suspicious and are being investigated as instances of arson.”

These investigations are ongoing.

Anyone who may have information regarding these incidents is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.

When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

FATAL COLLISION

Members of the Dufferin OPP, alongside Dufferin County Paramedic Services and local fire departments, responded to a fatal two-vehicle collision in the Township of Mulmur.

“On April 19, 2026, at approximately 1:30 p.m., emergency crews were dispatched to the intersection of County Road 17 and County Road 19 following reports of a serious two-vehicle collision,” say Police. “The collision involved a passenger vehicle carrying six occupants and a pickup truck with a lone driver.”

As a result of the collision, a six-year-old male was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

A 30-year-old male, and a two-year-old child were airlifted to a Toronto area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The lone driver of the pick-up truck and additional passengers from the passenger vehicle were all transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

If you had witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

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