Patient appreciation program honouring healthcare workers launches at Headwaters  

March 27, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Paula Brown 

Have you, a family member or a friend received exceptional care at Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC), but didn’t know how to express gratitude? 

Patients of Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) now have the opportunity to give thanks for the care received from staff, doctors, and volunteers, through a new appreciation program. 

Headwaters Health Care Foundation (HHCF) announced the launch of its Grateful Patient Program, the Heart of Headwaters, on March 20. 

“Through the Grateful Patient Program, we are creating a powerful way for patients to give back to the health care professionals who have touched their lives,” said K.C. Carruthers, CEO of Headwaters Health Care Foundation. 

The Grateful Patient Program is designed to provide the community with a way to express their appreciation for the care and services received at Headwaters Hospital and celebrate the staff, doctors, and volunteers who helped with their care. 

The Heart of Headwaters program allows individuals to make a donation in honour of a caregiver, a department, or a specific experience that has made a positive impact. 

Each donation made through the Grateful Patient Program will be acknowledged with a personalized tribute card sent to the honouree. The recipient will be given a “Heart of Headwaters” lapel pin to display on their lanyard or scrubs. 

“This program strengthens the bond between the hospital and the community and ensures that the hospital continues to provide exceptional healthcare, close to home. Every donation makes a significant difference in the quality of care we provide to our neighbors and loved ones,” said Carruthers. 

The donations through the program will go directly towards supporting priority needs at the local hospital including access to equipment and technology to provide care to patients. 

The Grateful Patient Program is open to all patients who have experienced care at Headwaters Health Care Centre, whether recently or in the past.

For more information about the Heart of Headwaters Grateful Patient Program or to donate, visit www.hhcfoundation.com/ways-to-give/the-heart-of-headwaters.



         

