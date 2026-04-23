More than 100 residents seek reimbursement after water main break

April 23, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

On April 15, a contractor drilling for a Peel Region road project hit a water main serving the Harvest Moon subdivision; up to 1,000 homes and a school were left without water.

Homes that were affected were located on Coleraine Drive in the Harvest Moon Drive and King Street West area of Caledon.

Many took it upon themselves to learn what had happened.

Resident Susana Ferrer told The Citizen that she went to the accident site herself that evening to see the workers repairing the damage.

“It definitely wasn’t a good day, but accidents happen,” says Ferrer. “The important thing, in my opinion, is that it was resolved in less than 24 hours.”

After approximately 18 hours, water was restored, but prior to that, many residents were left to purchase their own water for use.

Residents who purchased bottled water and were affected will be reimbursed up to a maximum amount of $15 per household.

To be reimbursed, residents affected must email zzgwaterwwtechs@peelregion.ca with a copy of the receipt dated April 15 or 16, along with their name, address, and phone number. The reimbursement deadline is May 8.

Elaine Gilliland, Director of Water and Wastewater Operations with Peel Region, says that “there have been 122 requests for reimbursement so far.”

Gilliland added that a few requests are pending on providing information.

She also stated that regarding the investigation, the team is still going “through the data.”

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