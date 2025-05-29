Current & Past Articles » Sports

Mayfield Mavericks’ unbeaten lacrosse team is “Lights Out” in 12-6 victory over Mustangs 

May 29, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

The Mayfield Mavericks defeated the Milton District High School Mustangs 12-6 in an exhibition lacrosse game in Caledon amid drizzly, cool conditions on Friday night.

Dubbed “Friday Night Lights”, the contest was played in front of 500 fans who braved the elements and celebrating an evening of lacrosse and community.

A trio of Ethans paced the Mavericks’ offensive attack versus Milton. Ethan Brassard led Mayfield with four goals while Ethan Vivieros and Ethan Czata added three goals each. Czata just wrapped up his OHL season with the Niagara Ice Dogs and is ranked 54th in the upcoming NHL draft.

The exhibition game victory also served as a warmup for the Mavericks’ ROPSSA championship game on Tuesday afternoon versus St. Martin’s from Mississauga. The unbeaten Mayfield squad—vying for their third consecutive regional championship – established dominance on Friday night, took a 6-1 lead at half time, and substituted freely in the second half.

Mavericks’ Head Coach Tyler Grant was pleased with both his team’s performance and the success of the evening.

“It was the first Friday Night Lights lacrosse game we’ve hosted. Seeing 500 people come out for the game in challenging conditions was great to see. The halftime show was really good. It was so well performed by 50 cheerleaders. The cheer squad’s excellent work is also an expression of the arts at Mayfield since so many are part of the dance program.”

Coach Grant knew the caliber of Milton’s lacrosse team when he invited the Mustangs to play in the exhibition game on Mayfield’s new turf field.

“We have a history of playing Milton at the provincials. Last year, we finished fifth at OFSSAA and Milton finished sixth. Friday’s game was close in the first quarter and both teams played with lots of energy. We got up 3-2 but it could have easily been 2-2 or 3-3 before we pulled ahead late in the second quarter.  We put in our backup goalie and ran our lines evenly in the third and fourth quarters to get ready for the regional championship game.”

The Mayfield Mavericks have been a lacrosse force to be reckoned with in Peel Region and have produced both university and NLL players.

Coach Grant pointed to two Mayfield grads playing professionally as well as recent alumni suiting up for CIS squads.

“Cameron Dunkerley, Goaltender for the Ottawa Black Bears, and Devon Dunkerley, Defenseman for the Toronto Rock, are both playing in the NLL. Brandon Orr with the University of Guelph Gryphons and Liam McPolin with Carleton University Ravens are playing Canadian university lacrosse.”

Coach Grant, who attended Mayfield between 2012 to 2016, returned to his alma mater upon graduating from Teachers’ College and has coached both lacrosse and varsity hockey. However, he has a single focus going into Tuesday’s regional championship game after a great warmup game on Friday.

“We haven’t lost a game in Peel Region for three years.  Knock wood—we hope to secure our third straight regional championship on Tuesday so we can compete at OFSSAA in Owen Sound starting on June 3.”



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Jack Ride 2025 responds to growing mental health crisis among youth

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter  More than 700 cyclists, supporters, and volunteers filled the Caledon East Community Complex parking lot this past weekend ...

Creatives unite at Headwaters Arts’ Tapestry of Art and Music

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter  Headwaters Arts held its third annual “Tapestry of Art and Music,” a musically themed art show and sale, ...

Spring into Action: Event held to raise funds for the Caledon Agricultural Society Community Centre

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Although The Caledon Agricultural Society and The Caledon Village Association didn’t plan to hold their Spring into Caledon ...

Brampton requests help in fight against illegal land use

Mayor Groves says Caledon happy to be working with neighbour municipalities on issue By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter It’s not just Caledon that’s ...

Caledon students see success with book drive

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Two Caledon students have organized a book drive to share the joy of reading with students in Cape ...

Humberview’s robotics team goes undefeated at first tournament of the year

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon is home to the country’s best high school robotics team. After a commanding 17-0 performance at a ...

Close 2 Home Caledon: Local women start new non-profit to provide housing for individuals with diverse needs

Housing options for those with diverse needs are very limited in Caledon By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter With a goal of providing housing ...

Forster’s Book Garden closing after 26 years

Farewell social to be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 22 By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A beloved Bolton ...

Caledon to celebrate 100 years of firefighting services this year

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town is planning to celebrate its proud history of firefighting this year.  Mayor Annette Groves said firefighting ...

Caledon Chamber of Commerce to host debate for provincial election candidates

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon residents looking to learn about candidates in the upcoming provincial election may want to attend an upcoming ...