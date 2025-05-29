Mayfield Mavericks’ unbeaten lacrosse team is “Lights Out” in 12-6 victory over Mustangs

By Jim Stewart

The Mayfield Mavericks defeated the Milton District High School Mustangs 12-6 in an exhibition lacrosse game in Caledon amid drizzly, cool conditions on Friday night.

Dubbed “Friday Night Lights”, the contest was played in front of 500 fans who braved the elements and celebrating an evening of lacrosse and community.

A trio of Ethans paced the Mavericks’ offensive attack versus Milton. Ethan Brassard led Mayfield with four goals while Ethan Vivieros and Ethan Czata added three goals each. Czata just wrapped up his OHL season with the Niagara Ice Dogs and is ranked 54th in the upcoming NHL draft.

The exhibition game victory also served as a warmup for the Mavericks’ ROPSSA championship game on Tuesday afternoon versus St. Martin’s from Mississauga. The unbeaten Mayfield squad—vying for their third consecutive regional championship – established dominance on Friday night, took a 6-1 lead at half time, and substituted freely in the second half.

Mavericks’ Head Coach Tyler Grant was pleased with both his team’s performance and the success of the evening.

“It was the first Friday Night Lights lacrosse game we’ve hosted. Seeing 500 people come out for the game in challenging conditions was great to see. The halftime show was really good. It was so well performed by 50 cheerleaders. The cheer squad’s excellent work is also an expression of the arts at Mayfield since so many are part of the dance program.”

Coach Grant knew the caliber of Milton’s lacrosse team when he invited the Mustangs to play in the exhibition game on Mayfield’s new turf field.

“We have a history of playing Milton at the provincials. Last year, we finished fifth at OFSSAA and Milton finished sixth. Friday’s game was close in the first quarter and both teams played with lots of energy. We got up 3-2 but it could have easily been 2-2 or 3-3 before we pulled ahead late in the second quarter. We put in our backup goalie and ran our lines evenly in the third and fourth quarters to get ready for the regional championship game.”

The Mayfield Mavericks have been a lacrosse force to be reckoned with in Peel Region and have produced both university and NLL players.

Coach Grant pointed to two Mayfield grads playing professionally as well as recent alumni suiting up for CIS squads.

“Cameron Dunkerley, Goaltender for the Ottawa Black Bears, and Devon Dunkerley, Defenseman for the Toronto Rock, are both playing in the NLL. Brandon Orr with the University of Guelph Gryphons and Liam McPolin with Carleton University Ravens are playing Canadian university lacrosse.”

Coach Grant, who attended Mayfield between 2012 to 2016, returned to his alma mater upon graduating from Teachers’ College and has coached both lacrosse and varsity hockey. However, he has a single focus going into Tuesday’s regional championship game after a great warmup game on Friday.

“We haven’t lost a game in Peel Region for three years. Knock wood—we hope to secure our third straight regional championship on Tuesday so we can compete at OFSSAA in Owen Sound starting on June 3.”

