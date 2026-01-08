Current & Past Articles » General News

Longstanding Bolton spa appears permanently closed, residents seek answers

January 8, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

After 20 years in business, Timeless Moments Day Spa appears to have suddenly closed. 

The spa opened in 2005 at its Bolton location, which now appears to be empty.

Although their certifications and awards still hang in their window beneath their sign, residents are unable to contact the business.

With no warning on their social media or website, their Google site was changed to “permanently closed,” and their social media was deactivated.

When trying to contact them by phone, callers are greeted with “the number you have called is not assigned.”

Many expressed frustration in a Facebook post about purchasing gift cards and certificates right before the Holidays.

Sandra Piacente-Addario received a gift card from her husband for Christmas to Timeless Moments Day Spa, a gift card that he had purchased just days prior on December 23, and she shared that he was told nothing regarding a potential closure.

Addario has been going to Timeless Moments Day Spa since it opened nearly 20 years ago, and has even purchased and received numerous gift cards over the years.

“You don’t do that to clients that have been supporting you for so long,” she says.

She says a closure like this isn’t “something that happens overnight,” and that if it were an emergency causing the closure, there would be some notice, rather than nothing.

“It’s a little bit disheartening,” she says.

Addario didn’t become aware of the closure until it appeared across her Facebook feed.

“I asked my husband, ‘Did they say anything to you about maybe shutting down for a few weeks for the holidays?’ and he said no. So, we went online and it says it’s permanently closed.”

Addario shares she originally wanted to give them some time in case an emergency caused the closure, adding that she feels for those who have to shut their doors and “put their heart and soul” into their business.

But after trying many ways to contact them, she feels at a loss.

“It’s upsetting because it’s a small town and everybody knows everybody in this town and people try to support each other and that’s how you treat your small-town clients that have always supported you,” she adds.

For Addario, the whole experience has made her wary of purchasing gift cards in the future, and urged her husband to be aware as well.

“It’s a terrible thing because you want to support our town and small businesses,” says Addario, but the possibility that this might happen again, she says, “doesn’t want to take that chance. I’ve just been a long-standing client, and we were shocked. It’s not even for the money. It’s just the principle. I just can’t believe people would do that.”

Now, some local Bolton spots are trying to help residents make use of their holiday gifts.

Skin by Claudia, run by Bolton esthetician Claudia Russo, a medical esthetician with a home-based practice, is offering 25% off any service for anyone who has a Timeless Moments gift card.

Additionally, Rossana Sardo, owner and esthetician of Exquisite Esthetics in Bolton, is honoring any Timeless Moments gift cards at 40% off the value of the gift card for the month of January and February.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Credit Valley Conservation’s Ignite the Night opens this weekend

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter This Saturday, January 10, marks the opening of Credit Valley Conservation’s “Ignite the Night”, a two-kilometre illuminated forest ...

Sentence delivered in fatal crash that killed McCauley

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter More than a year after her death, Adrianna McCauley’s family and friends returned to Provincial Offences Court in ...

Town of Caledon welcomes 2026 at 22nd Annual Winterfest

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter On Saturday, the Town of Caledon held its annual Winterfest, marking its 22nd year. This last celebration before ...

Happy New Year and warmest wishes for a wonderful 2026

By MAYOR ANNETTE GROVES As we come to the close of 2025, I want to share my heartfelt thanks with each one of our residents ...

PDSB and Bolton Pole Vault partner to bring track and field Facility to Humberview

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Peel District School Board (PDSB) and Bolton Pole Vault have entered into a partnership for the construction and ...

Service, bravery, and leadership celebrated at Caledon Fire and Emergency Services Recognition Ceremony

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon Fire and Emergency Services recognized its members’ achievements at its annual service recognition ceremony on November 8. ...

Deliberations begin following presentation of Caledon’s 2026 Budget

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Last week, the Town of Caledon presented the 2026 Budget, marking the beginning of the formal budget review ...

Freeman’s five-point performance powers ascendant Admirals to 7-6 win over Patriots

Caledon’s Lang-Freeman-Keeler line scores three goals in 77 secondsand finishes with 13 points By Jim Stewart The Caledon Admirals skated to a wildly-entertaining 7-6 victory over ...

Sports Hall of Fame announces latest inductees

By Brock Weir The Caledon Sport Hall of Fame will welcome nine new members in January, the Town announced on October 15. Those set to ...

Caledon holds Open House for potential Bolton South GO MTSA

Residents voice transit, density concerns  By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Caledon held an open house for residents Tuesday night to ...