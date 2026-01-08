Longstanding Bolton spa appears permanently closed, residents seek answers

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

After 20 years in business, Timeless Moments Day Spa appears to have suddenly closed.

The spa opened in 2005 at its Bolton location, which now appears to be empty.

Although their certifications and awards still hang in their window beneath their sign, residents are unable to contact the business.

With no warning on their social media or website, their Google site was changed to “permanently closed,” and their social media was deactivated.

When trying to contact them by phone, callers are greeted with “the number you have called is not assigned.”

Many expressed frustration in a Facebook post about purchasing gift cards and certificates right before the Holidays.

Sandra Piacente-Addario received a gift card from her husband for Christmas to Timeless Moments Day Spa, a gift card that he had purchased just days prior on December 23, and she shared that he was told nothing regarding a potential closure.

Addario has been going to Timeless Moments Day Spa since it opened nearly 20 years ago, and has even purchased and received numerous gift cards over the years.

“You don’t do that to clients that have been supporting you for so long,” she says.

She says a closure like this isn’t “something that happens overnight,” and that if it were an emergency causing the closure, there would be some notice, rather than nothing.

“It’s a little bit disheartening,” she says.

Addario didn’t become aware of the closure until it appeared across her Facebook feed.

“I asked my husband, ‘Did they say anything to you about maybe shutting down for a few weeks for the holidays?’ and he said no. So, we went online and it says it’s permanently closed.”

Addario shares she originally wanted to give them some time in case an emergency caused the closure, adding that she feels for those who have to shut their doors and “put their heart and soul” into their business.

But after trying many ways to contact them, she feels at a loss.

“It’s upsetting because it’s a small town and everybody knows everybody in this town and people try to support each other and that’s how you treat your small-town clients that have always supported you,” she adds.

For Addario, the whole experience has made her wary of purchasing gift cards in the future, and urged her husband to be aware as well.

“It’s a terrible thing because you want to support our town and small businesses,” says Addario, but the possibility that this might happen again, she says, “doesn’t want to take that chance. I’ve just been a long-standing client, and we were shocked. It’s not even for the money. It’s just the principle. I just can’t believe people would do that.”

Now, some local Bolton spots are trying to help residents make use of their holiday gifts.

Skin by Claudia, run by Bolton esthetician Claudia Russo, a medical esthetician with a home-based practice, is offering 25% off any service for anyone who has a Timeless Moments gift card.

Additionally, Rossana Sardo, owner and esthetician of Exquisite Esthetics in Bolton, is honoring any Timeless Moments gift cards at 40% off the value of the gift card for the month of January and February.

