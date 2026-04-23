Local restaurant Flame House Grill celebrates five years in Bolton

April 23, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Walking into Flame House Grill in Bolton, one may notice the remaining COVID stickers lingering on the ground, but for this restaurant, it’s not a reminder of hard times, but times they’ve overcome.

Owners Nelson Da Paz and Cindy Aleixo, despite all odds, decided to open up their very own Portuguese restaurant in the midst of a global pandemic.

Despite both growing up in Canada, they were raised with Portuguese traditions and beliefs their entire lives and wanted to bring them to the Caledon community.

Their vision was to bring to life a menu of authentic and new-inspired Portuguese dishes, complete with a friendly atmosphere and a flair for Portuguese ambience and culture.

Their dream turns five this year.

It’s not lost on the two that this is truly a milestone, remarking that they’ve watched many restaurants and small businesses close down over the years.

For Da Paz and Aleixo, it’s a testament not only to their care for the community, but also to the community’s care for them.

Going back five years, choosing a location for their restaurant, they say, was never a question.

“We said when we open a business it’s going to be here, and we love it,” says Da Paz. “We love Bolton and it’s a great place and we don’t regret coming here.”

Looking back on their opening, the two laugh that it certainly had its challenges, whether it was coordinating the times of contractors and plumbers so they didn’t overlap or the ongoing restrictions.

But come opening day, it made it all worth it.

They remembered a line stretching out the door and even into the parking lot before they were able to direct it back to the sidewalk.

Aleixo adds that it was such an overwhelming feeling, and now they look back with zero regrets.

When they opened in the community, the two wanted to ensure not just that their business was part of Caledon, but that they were as well.

They joined local clubs and organizations and sought out partnerships and collaborations.

“One of the main reasons I want to open a business is being part of the community. It’s not just to serve the food,” says Da Paz. “It’s really important for us to get out, meet different groups of people…whoever it is and do what we can to be part of it and get our word out there.”

“It’s more than just making food and serving it for us. It’s the whole families, the communities, that vibe that we love,” says Aleixo. “It’s us.”

Watching their business grow over the years has brought many changes; their catering has ramped up, and now they look ahead to exciting new opportunities as they hope to soon grow their business.

When asked their favourite parts looking back, they say it’s the people.

“People coming in, telling their stories and sharing things, regulars coming in, it means a lot,” says Aleixo.

Da Paz adds they love seeing their regulars time and time again, getting to learn about their lives or just ask how their day was.

“It’s not just, ‘Here’s your food,’” says Aleixo. “There’s more to it than that.”

And it’s not just their customers they love; Aleixo and Da Paz say they can’t do what they do without their staff.

Adding it’s a testament to the type of people here in the community, “it’s something to be told about the parents, and about the upbringing in Bolton,” says Da Paz.

Each item on the menu has passed through Aleixo’s hands and been approved by her before it reaches the kitchen. Always cooking for her family, she adds that she’s always loved cooking.

Da Paz says Aleixo knew that he wanted to open a Portuguese restaurant since he was 21, and they made it happen together.

“Finally, with COVID, I said, you know what? This is our opportunity. I know it’s a crazy time, but it’s also time that we’re home. We get to reflect on life and where we are in life and our jobs and all this and all that. And I said, I want to do this,” Da Paz says, reflecting on their decision to open.

They hope to keep the greatness growing for years to come and, more importantly, share it with the Caledon community the way they know best: with food.

For their anniversary, they are offering a $5 walk-in special through April 24 that includes a mini Piri Piri Chicken Sandwich, a mini Portuguese Custard Tart, and a bottle of water.

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