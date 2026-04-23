Land for unauthorized temple on Mayfield Road rezoned

April 23, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

In 2022, the lands at 6600 Mayfield Road were converted into a place of worship, a Sikh temple, with ancillary uses, without obtaining the required approval from the Town, including an Official Plan and Zoning By-law amendment.

The applicant, KLM Planning, Inc., representing owner Amarjit Singh Sandhu, came forward in 2025 seeking a Temporary Use Zoning By-law Amendment application.

The applicant seeks to amend the Town’s Zoning By-law to permit a place of worship and a place of assembly for a temporary period of three years, and to support other uses, including a community kitchen, classes in scripture, martial arts and music, and outdoor activities.

A staff report brought forward at the April 21 Planning and Development meeting came forward recommending that no further notice is required to be provided on the proposed Zoning By-law amending, and that a By-law be enacted to amend the Town’s Zoning By-Law to rezone the lands, permitting the use for a place of worship and assembly with ancillary uses for a period of three years.

This report followed a public consultation in November of 2025, during which residents were able to voice concerns and ask questions.

Another issue was that the site’s lands contain a valley corridor, a watercourse feature, a regulatory floodplain hazard, and an unevaluated wetland feature within a regulated area of the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA).

The site had been altered with unauthorized fill, but it has since been restored by the landowner, and the TRCA issued the appropriate permit to address these works.

Amrit Kaur delegated to the staff report that day, saying that the lands had once been part of William English Wilson’s farm, an individual active in the Church of England.

“In our discussions with Heritage Staff, we talked about the passing of the torch from one faith group to another and carrying on the legacy of the church work, and the religious work that’s been going on in that particular area for hundreds of years,” says Kaur.

Kaur also added that they do intend to set permanent roots in the area, and “continue on that good work.”

Amanda Corbett from the Caledon Community Road Safety Advocacy group also delegated that evening, voicing concerns about the overall act of the Town granting approvals where land is being used illegally, with a fear of it encouraging further illegal land use.

Staff also said through the site plan approval process they will now assess how the site operates and incorporate all necessary improvements to “make it look better and function safely and properly.”

The motion was carried, and it will go forward to the April 28 Council meeting for final ratification.

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