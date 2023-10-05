Golf tournament raises nearly $90,000 for Bethell Hospice

October 5, 2023 · 0 Comments

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A recent golf tournament provided a big boost to a local non-profit.

On September 19, the fourth annual Golf 4 Bethell Hospice tournament was held at Lionhead Golf Club in Brampton.

A grand total of over $88,000 was raised from the event, which was the highest amount ever raised at a Bethell Hospice golf tournament.

The tournament was sold out and over 144 golfers hit the links. There was a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle at the tournament, too.

Kelly Stronach, Senior Manager of Marketing and Communications for Bethell Hospice, said the Bethell Hospice Foundation (BHF) would like to thank all the golfers, sponsors and donors who made the tournament a resounding success.

Stronach said the tournament moves around to different locations that Bethell Hospice serves.

It has been held in Dufferin County, Caledon, and now Brampton.

Nicole Hand, Executive Director of the BHF, said a wide variety of people participated in the tournament.

“We have people from all different calibres. We have individuals, we have families, we have couples, and we have corporate (teams),” said Hand. “So, we’ve got a big mix of supporters here today, doing a best ball scramble for some fun.”

Hand said many generous prize donations were received for the tournament.

“Our donors have really stepped up,” said Hand.

Adding in the good weather that blessed the tournament, Hand said it was a fantastic day and she’s ready for next year’s event.

“I can’t say thanks to the community enough,” said Hand.

