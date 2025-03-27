FRAUD AND PUBLIC MISCHIEF CHARGES

Members of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two individuals with fraud and public mischief following two stolen vehicle investigations.

“On January 29, 2025, just after midnight, a vehicle was reported stolen on Old Church Road in Caledon East while unoccupied on the side of the road,” say Police. “On January 30, 2025, just after 9:00 a.m., a second vehicle was reported being taken from a residential driveway on Centreville Creek Road.

“The investigation was carried out by the Caledon OPP Community Street Crime Unit. Investigators found no evidence of thefts. However, grounds were formed to arrest and charge both complainants.”

Rajat Kumar, 31, and Aarshdeep Kaul, 27, both of Brampton, were both charged with:

Public mischief;

Fraud over $5000.

The accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on April 10, 2025, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at https://peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

March is Fraud Prevention Month. Educate yourself to recognize the signs of fraud. The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre provides many resources, including information on all types of scams. Visit https://antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca for more details.

IMPAIRED CHARGES

Members of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a driver with impaired operation following a single motor vehicle collision.

“On March 15, 2025, shortly before 3:00 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of McLaughlin Road and Tim Manley Avenue came across a single motor vehicle collision,” say Police. “During the investigation, the officer formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol, leading to the driver’s arrest.”

As a result, Prabveer Sangha, 18, of Brampton, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol;

Operation while impaired – Blood alcohol concentration (80 plus);

Notice driver – B.A.C. above zero.

The accused is scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on April 3, 2025, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

The driver’s licence was also suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle impounded for seven.

Under Ontario’s zero tolerance law for young, novice and commercial drivers, you cannot have any alcohol in your system if you are:

Age 21 or under;

A driver of any age who holds a G1, G2, M1, or M2 licence;

Driving a vehicle that requires an A-F driver’s licence or Commercial Vehicle Operator’s Registration (CVOR);

Driving a road-building machine.

The OPP remains committed to ensuring Ontario roads are safe from impaired drivers. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at https://peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

FENTANYL SEIZED

Officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) seized a quantity of drugs, including fentanyl, arrested an individual and executed a search warrant in Orangeville.

“On March 17, 2025, the Dufferin OPP began an investigation near Fead Street in Orangeville,” say Police.

On March 20, 2025, the Dufferin OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) arrested one male and executed a search warrant that resulted in the seizure of several items.

Cody Crawford, a 32-year-old from Orangeville has been charged with:

Fail to Comply with Probation Order x 7;

Poss of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking-Opioid (Fentanyl);

Poss of a Schedule I Substance – Opioid (Fentanyl)

The charges have not been proven.

The following items were seized during the investigation:

19.7 grams of assorted coloured fentanyl;

A note for a courier company to deliver the drugs to a mailbox;

Cell phone

The investigation is ongoing into the supplier. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Dufferin OPP.

Members of the Dufferin OPP are committed to ensuring public safety through proactive and innovative policing in partnership with the community. If you have any information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS), or visit www.crimestopperssdm.com.

ONLINE SCAMS COST CANADIANS MILLIONS, SAY OPP

Social media is a powerful tool for communication, business and information sharing, but it is also being used to commit fraud. Fraudulent accounts, deceptive advertisements and impersonation tactics are being used to steal personal information, access financial accounts and pressure individuals into making payments, says the OPP.

These cyber-enabled crimes continue to evolve, costing Canadians millions each year.

How Fraud Occurs on Social Media:

Phishing fraud – Fraudulent accounts pose as friends, family members or trusted organizations to trick users into sharing personal information or sending money;

Identity theft and fraud – Personal details and images are taken without consent to create fake profiles, apply for loans or sell counterfeit products under false pretences;

Online shopping fraud – Deceptive sellers advertise products or rental properties that do not exist, leading individuals to send payments for goods or services that never arrive;

Investment fraud – Social media posts promote fake cryptocurrency opportunities that promise high returns. Once funds are transferred, they become nearly impossible to recover.

How to Protect Yourself

Adjust your privacy settings from public to a more restricted option. Do not overshare sensitive information, including financial details or travel plans;

Be cautious of friend requests from people you do not know. Beware of profiles with few connections or little activity;

Ask specific questions and look for inconsistencies in responses. Be wary of individuals who always have an excuse for avoiding in-person meetings;

Complete a reverse image search to check if a profile photo is being used elsewhere;

Watch for bot-like accounts that post frequently but rarely engage in conversations;

Spot fake accounts by looking for high follower counts but low engagement, rapid engagement rates or few original posts;

Block and report any account that harasses or threatens you;

Never send money, gift cards or cryptocurrency to someone you have never met;

Use strong passwords or passphrases and never share your login details;

Report fraud, abuse or spoofed profiles directly through the social media platform.

For more information on fraud prevention, visit opp.ca and sfo.opp.ca.

If you suspect fraudulent activity or have been a victim of fraud, report it immediately to your local police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or online via the Fraud Reporting System at www.services.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/chooser-eng.html?ipeReferer=CAFCFRS.

