Dufferin-Peel Skating Club’s annual Holiday Show gets spectators in the Christmas spirit at Teen Ranch Ice Corral

November 26, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

One of the uplifting elements during the dark days of late-November is the plethora of heart-warming, holiday-inspired public events which lift the spirits and trumpet the arrival of the Christmas season.

To generate those good feelings of comfort and joy, the Dufferin-Peel Skating Club hosted its annual Holiday Show at the Teen Ranch Ice Corral on Sunday.

DPSC Coach Amy Broom noted that the Club welcomed two special visitors from the North Pole who played starring roles in the on-ice show.

“Santa and Mrs. Claus dropped by to perform in our Holiday show at Teen Ranch Ice Corral on November 22.”

After performing in the weekend ice show, Coach Broom noted that the Club’s skaters got back into their weekday routines, and are preparing for upcoming events as their 2026-27 season kicks into high gear.

She also made a pitch for new skaters to join the DPSC.

“Our Club skaters continue their training for tests and competitions. New members of all ages and abilities are welcome to join the Club. Visit teenranch.com or contact us at dufferinpeelskatingclub@gmail.com for more information.”

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