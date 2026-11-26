Can we ‘eat, drink and be merry’ in life everlasting?

November 26, 2026 · 0 Comments

by Mark Pavilons

Driving home from my chemo treatment Unchained Melody came on the radio; it always makes me a bit teary-eyed.

And then my thoughts turned to Heaven and what fabulous orchestral parties await.

Likely not much fanfare or celebrations, there’s really no need for it.

Epictetus once wrote that “All religions must be tolerated … for every man must get to Heaven in his own way.”

That being said, I wonder about the sentiment, “eat, drink and be merry …” as contained in Scripture, Isaiah 22:13: “Let us eat and drink; for tomorrow we shall die.”

While these are truly earthly indulgences, will there be room for making merry high above?

Ecclesiastes 8:15 (KJV): “Then I commended mirth, because a man hath no better thing under the sun, than to eat, and to drink, and to be merry.”

I closed a few bars in my day, and those thoughts still make me smile. On several occasions around “closing time,” we broke out in loud, off-key renditions of “American Pie,” not even knowing what a levee was! It didn’t matter. The singer even asks whether music can save one’s mortal soul. Who, still today, can’t help but join when hearing McLean’s song?

Music in Heaven? Not likely. But doesn’t the massive human library of music deserve to live on forever?

Okay, maybe Ozzy won’t still be performing, but how about matinees with Bach and Beethoven? Maybe Elvis could be persuaded to give us a couple of encores.

So many talented spirits that deserve concerts everlasting.

But wait, instruments and mighty choirs. In biblical books like Revelation, Heaven is depicted as a grand concert hall filled with vast multitudes, angels, and elders singing together. Specific instruments mentioned include harps, trumpets, cymbals, and tambourines, producing sounds described as roaring like rushing waters or thunder yet remaining harmoniously perfect.

Apparently we can expect a variety of songs. Theological perspectives suggest Heaven will feature both newly composed eternal songs and preserved earthly music – such as traditional hymns, spirituals, and cultural songs that honor God.

I’ve always loved Amazing Grace and I really hope there’s a certain amount of salvation for a “wretch like me.”

If the music doesn’t get you moving, what about promises of “spontaneous joy?” We can anticipate a spontaneous overflow of joy, gratitude, and celebration.

Religious or not, who doesn’t like Bryan Adams’s “Heaven” or Eric Clapton’s “Tears in Heaven?”

And our vast array of musical instruments, will they remain earthbound and turn to dust like their former owners? That would be a shame. Heaven must be complete with violins, cellos, and yes, electric guitars and drum kits. And let’s not forget my personal favourites, the didgeridoo and vuvuzela!

On the entertainment note, what of comedy and laughter? Laughter is one of the most cherished qualities of human beings.

Wouldn’t it be great to catch a stand-up routine by Robin Williams, Chris Farley, John Candy or George Carlin? Would Carlin’s seven words be allowed in Heaven?

What about theatre, or a movie lounge, where the all-time greats were being played, over and over? Popcorn just has to be served, and the smell alone would draw countless souls to the viewings.

And the delicacies? So many human dishes to enjoy, over and over. But no. No need for sustenance other than the universal kind, the ultimate “energy drink.”

Scripture offers several references to feasting, eating, and drinking in the heavenly context. God will prepare a grand banquet for all peoples. The Tree of Life bears all kinds of fruits.

But will I encounter an endless buffet, with all of my favourites? Can you imagine?

Many theologians emphasize that Heaven is not floating on clouds doing nothing. Instead, it involves active, fulfilling pursuits such as learning, creating, exploring, working without toil, and feasting at grand banquets.

In Christian theology, the ultimate destination is a “New Heaven and New Earth.” This means physical, earthly elements – such as nature, landscapes, cities, and art – re not necessarily erased, but cleansed of decay, pain, and imperfection.

And I can’t wait to see the massive, off-leash dog park. Will Sammy, Bailey and Marley instantly recognize me and come running with tails spinning? I’d be happy to be covered in celestial dog spit! I’m sure many of you would give anything to see your favourite pet or large animal again.

There’s a great original Twilight Zone episode where a recently passed mountain man and his dog are walking down “Eternity Road,” and they encounter a man at a gate. He asks if it’s Heaven, and the man says “yes.” Then the farmer asks if he can bring his dog, but the man said dogs aren’t allowed in.

This strikes the man as odd.

“Any place that’s too high-falutin’ for Rip is too fancy for me.”

He continues his journey, only to find the real gate to Heaven. The first one was the path to Hell.

The best part of all, is that we will leave behind our physical bodies and all the pain we have endured.

According to the song:

“Beyond the door

“There’s peace, I’m sure

“‘Cause I know there’ll be no more

“Tears in heaven …”

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