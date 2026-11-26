The good, the bad and the ugly

November 26, 2026 · 0 Comments

by SHERALYN ROMAN

Readers of a certain age will no doubt immediately associate today’s headline with Hollywood actor Clint Eastwood, known for his tough guy persona in a series of movies famous in the 60s, 70s and 80s. The film from which we blatantly stole our headline was made in 1966 and known at the time as a “spaghetti western,” a form of highly stylized film full of violence, moral ambiguity and yet had somewhat of a cult following. What does all of this have to do with Caledon? Well, it’s pretty simple really. During the election, and even now, long after the dust has settled, we’ve seen a lot of good, a little (or a lot, depending on your perspective) of bad and a couple of things downright ugly.

Now, like a director calling “Cut” at the end of the final scene, it’s time to move on. There’s no longer any signs of moral ambiguity, the election is over and it’s time to get to work.

During the campaign there was a great deal of discussion about Strong Mayor Powers (hereafter referred to as “SMP’s”) and rightly so. Their use, throughout the last term of Council, was not always in the best interests of our community.

Our current Mayor, as part of her campaign, indicated that she was not interested in using them and in her inaugural speech specifically spoke instead about “fostering a culture where questions are welcomed and we (Council) work together and are responsive to the public.”

Mayor Early reminded us that the “municipality belongs to the people of Caledon,” and that wearing the chain of office is a “responsibility,” that requires that she (and Council) “listen and act with integrity….(to) restore confidence in local government.” We are happy to report Mayor Early is off to a good start. For those that need clarity, however, those who are focussed on “the bad, and the ugly,” even though the campaign is now over, please read on.

Two things have happened over the course of Mayor Early’s first few days in office that some might have you believe fly in the face of everything promised to us. They do not. There is no moral ambiguity in having to utilize a system Premier Ford made more complicated than necessary. For anyone calling Mayor Early’s actions into question here is an important (if ironic) lesson: In order to undo the previous use of SMPs by former mayor Annette Groves, Mayor Early must also use them. Yes, the legislation that gives Strong Mayor Powers to certain municipalities (including ours) requires that Strong Mayor Powers be used to NOT USE THEM!

Stick with me.

Mayor Early immediately sought to restore the democratic process of allowing our elected Council representatives to actually represent our interests. In order to delegate this authority back to Council, she had to use Strong Mayor Powers to do so. In one of her first mayoral decisions referring specifically to committees of council including the ability to appoint Chairs and Vice Chairs and “…… for the establishment and dissolution of these committees, …. and (to) assign function to these committees,” Early used SMPs to delegate her “legislatively assigned powers to Council.” In short, it means she returned power to our elected Council (removed during the previous administration) to resume a more participatory role in Committee work.

It was a huge bone of contention during the last term of Council and one Mayor Early chose to rectify as soon as possible after inauguration. However, some folks immediately claimed she’d reneged on the campaign promise not to use SMPs. For clarification on the matter, Municipal Clerk Kevin Klingenberg confirmed via email to members of the community that indeed “Council did not have the authority to make such decisions until it was delegated back to Council by Mayor Early through (Decision) 2026-05.”

In perhaps the biggest news of all however, a second use of SMPs occurred, suspending current CAO Nathan Hyde from duty. Decision 2026-06 reads: “Whereas the Chief Administrative Officer of the Town was appointed to the position by Mayoral Decision 2023-03. I, Mayor Christina Early, hereby suspend the Chief Administrative Officer from the performance of the duties and responsibilities of the position and appoint Steven Dickson as Acting Chief Administrative Officer, effective immediately until further notice.”

It’s important to note that while none of us should take any particular pleasure in someone else’s misfortune, it is also more than fair to say that CAO Hyde’s salary and benefits package, combined with the authorities granted to him during his tenure, were considered problematic by many of us in the community. Already one of the highest paid CAOs in the country, his second contract renewal (closed from public view, renegotiated under SMPs by Mayor Groves, and announced not long before she announced her retirement) may well have made him THE highest paid. For a smaller community it seems illogical to have a CAO purportedly paid more than the Prime Minister of our country.

Worse still, why were the terms not publicly available?

Councillor Sheen has filed a Freedom of Information request to obtain them, but in the meantime we are in the dark, leaving Mayor Early with little choice but to use the same mechanism of SMPs in order to investigate.

Why not immediately dismiss Mr. Hyde? Who knows how much might it cost the town to dismiss Mr. Hyde? Who knows how much taxpayers have already paid out and how much more we should be asked to bear responsibility for? The responsible decision is to pause, suspend the CAO from his duties, and take the opportunity to review a contract that at this point, we know very little about.

Just as we go to press, in a critically important follow-up, Mayor Early has also issued Mayoral Decision 2026-07. This latest edict is: “To delegate legislatively assigned powers to appoint the Chief Administrative Officer, to Council.” In other words, she is delegating her “statutory assigned powers to appoint and remove the chief administrative officer, to Council.”

Mayor Early is not acting rashly. She is using SMPs for the greater good, to give authority back to the Council where it belongs, not to ram through a series of MZOs. Anyone who is using this opportunity to launch an attack on the Mayor seems to be forgetting that there is absolutely nothing wrong with conducting a thorough review of the responsible use of taxpayer’s money.

We are only a few days into this term of office. So far, so good, and it’s high time to dispense with the bad and the ugly holdovers from the campaign trail. Let’s focus on the future well-being of Caledon.

I’ll return once more to Mayor Early’s speech on inauguration night: “We must learn from the past,” and ….“protect what makes Caledon special, while planning responsibly for its future.”

For myself and others, that might mean that responsible use (however ironic) of SMPs is necessary. I also draw faith from that same speech’s final words; “Council’s responsibility is greater than to ourselves, rather, it is to who we are here to serve.”

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