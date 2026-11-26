Black Friday Palate Cleansers

November 26, 2026 · 0 Comments

by BROCK WEIR

Our American cousins are getting ready to sit down and talk turkey this weekend.

It’s not a holiday or observance that regularly features on my radar, being Canadian.

The timing of the holiday, of course, is steeped in history, but it always seemed a bit strange to me to have such a huge gastronomic occasion so close to Christmas and all the other holidays and observances that fill up this time of year almost shoulder-to-shoulder lest the calendar run out for another year. I can hardly begrudge them the feast, however, as our slightly different Thanksgiving meal is one of my favourite things to tuck into. That said, there’s some benefit to spacing out these table-groaning banquets throughout the fall – that way, there’s always something to look forward to.

While I hope everyone celebrating the observance has a great time – and I wish them the best of luck in making it through the around-the-table conversation unscathed given the results of the United States mid-terms earlier this month – it often feels like we as Canadians get caught in the thick of it, whether we want to or not.

Maybe you have family, friends, or coworkers with American roots and much of the first half of this week has been dominated by travel anxiety in the quest to get home and give thanks – the anxiety not helped by breathless reports of airport delays at the point of your destination.

Maybe they simply like the spectacle of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, with its unique cavalcade of inflatable floats that touch upon the current pop culture zeitgeist as well as time-tested favourites that rarely fail to impart a feeling of comfort, nostalgia, or just plain fun.

Heck, maybe you’re a Canadian who counts down to a holiday we don’t even celebrate just to find a great deal – or, at the very least, a deal that’s touted to be great – on that big ticket item you’ve been pining for.

Here, the American Thanksgiving holiday seems almost inescapable as more and more Canadian businesses hop on the Black Friday bandwagon to bring in more customers, providing a distinct challenge to the mayhem that used to be confined on our side of the border to Boxing Day – and, more recently, Boxing Week – sales.

While we’re not yet at a point where Boxing Week will yield to a full-on Boxing Month, it seems like an inevitability at this point.

I like a good deal as much as the next guy, but the Black Friday and Boxing Day bus is never one I’ve hopped on. A few weak moments have happened over the years, such as the time I went to a local grocery store to get a sandwich on my lunch hour, only to come back sans sandwich with a flat screen TV, but I don’t begrudge our businesses from exploring any opportunity for more sales or bringing more cash into their coffers.

Those of us who don’t regularly indulge in mass consumerism might find themselves asking, “Do we really need a Black Friday in Canada?” or “Do we really need a Cyber Monday as soon as the dust settles on Black Friday to pick meat from the bones of whatever was left over from the weekend?” or, when the spoils arrive on your doorstep – if porch pirates don’t get there first – “Did you really think this through?”

But there are also a few opportunities to do something entirely different this season.

The winter holidays are just around the corner and excitement is already building in our communities with dozens of organizations, non-profits, schools, and more coming together to host Christmas and Holiday Markets. While some vendors at these affairs might come from further afield, chances are what you find there not only supports local small business owners but could potentially further the creativity of local “makers.”

We’re also fortunate enough to have plenty of opportunities in our communities to meet these makers at year-round galleries, pop-up markets and, when the weather is warmer, local farmers’ markets and artisan fairs.

The best part of all these opportunities? The tactile experience of shopping and finding the product that is just right for you. If you get a great Black Friday deal on a cool-looking sweater, only to find upon arrival sleeves of wildly different lengths, a thread count not far removed from cheesecloth, and a return policy requiring you to send it back overseas at your expense, at a cost six-times higher than the shirt itself, thus negating any Black Friday deal…

Shopping local at this time of year, and supporting local businesses, entrepreneurs, and creatives, is a great way to ensure your purchasing power stays in the community, fostering another kind of circular economy.

Yet there are more ways still to ensure your purchasing power stays here at home.

Black Friday may be, for better or worse, an American import, but so too is Giving Tuesday. Something of a palate-cleanser, the movement began in New York City in 2012 as a “global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world.”

It is here at the community level where we see the impact of Giving Tuesday – December 1 this year – really at work.

The Canadian Mental Health Association of York Region and South Simcoe, for instance, is encouraging people to consider their organization as a place to give, with each dollar received during this time dedicated to supporting and enhancing youth mental health programs.

Also on the health front, Southlake Health has focused their potential Giving Tuesday intake on advancing diagnostic imaging and intervention at the hospital, including X-ray machines, a CT scanner, ultrasound technology, interventional radiology equipment, fluoroscopy equipment, and bone mineral densitometry.

“Diagnostic imaging is often the first step on a patient’s journey to a diagnosis, treatment plan, and recovery,” says the Southlake Health Foundation. “Simply put: if we can’t see it, we can’t treat it. These technologies touch nearly every patient journey at Southlake, helping care teams diagnose sooner, intervene earlier, and provide leading edge care close to home.

“This giving Tuesday, help deliver something priceless: Answers. Treatment. Hope. Together, we can help more patients and families in our communities get the care they need, when they need it most.”

Over at Headwaters Health Care, the Foundation is undoubtedly hoping this year’s Giving Tuesday contributions exceed the community’s record-busting efforts last year, with $143,882 raised on the day, with matching contributions bringing the total to $287,764. Remarkable!

Black Friday is here to stay, but if you have money burning a hole in your pocket at this time of year, take a moment to consider where it is best spent and what might keep your money working for you and those you love.

Southlake is right in that, “if we can’t see it, we can’t treat it.” But, by the same token, if we can’t see our dollars working locally, we can’t reap the rewards.

A shirt bought online in this era of fast fashion might last two or three years, but the services we have the chance to support on Tuesday, December 1, can have an impact that is much longer-lasting.

Readers Comments (0)