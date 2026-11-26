Open letter to MPP Jones on Bill 140

November 26, 2026 · 0 Comments

Our Readers Write:

I am very concerned about Bill 140 and the potential effects it will have on our environment.

As our representative, I expect you to adamantly oppose this legislation which would take away responsibilities from municipalities where they belong.

Environmental concerns must always be top of mind when decisions are made. This legislation would erode that. It certainly would move Caledon even further away from being recognized as the greenest Town in Ontario which it once was.

It is not simply “getting rid of red tape.” It’s an attempt to take the decision-making ability from where it belongs and put it in the hands of a select few.

Doug Ford claims to detest Donald Trump and yet a move like this is exactly the type of thing Trump has been doing south of the border.

Strong Mayor Powers was bad enough, but this would be another step towards an autocratic provincial government and away from decisions being made democratically at all the appropriate levels.

Every town in Ontario has the right to decide if and where a landfill site can be located within their boundaries. This is not something that should ever be imposed on them.

In Caledon, the recent municipal election saw grassroots support rise up for candidates who will bring a more democratic approach to our Council than those who were defeated did.

I have supported the Conservative Party more often than not in the past, but you can be assured if this Bill passes, you and Doug Ford will not have my support going forward. I also promise to spread the word to all of my contacts to do the same.

Vote for what your constituents want and don’t blindly follow the party line when it is so obviously the wrong thing to do.

Larry Proctor

Caledon East

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