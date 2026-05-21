DRUG TRAFFICKING INVESTIGATION

May 21, 2026 · 0 Comments

Members of the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid numerous charges against an individual following a recent warrant execution.

“In April 2026, the Caledon CSCU entered into a drug trafficking investigation,” say Police. “With the assistance of Dufferin CSCU, a search warrant was executed upon a residence and a vehicle in the City of Brampton.

“Officers seized approximately 81 grams of Opium, and items consistent with the sale and trafficking of drugs, including a cell phone, digital scales, and packaging materials.”

As a result of the investigation, Jaspreet Singh, 24, of Brampton, was charged with:

Trafficking in a Schedule I substance – Opioid – two counts;

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Opioid.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville at a later date to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

If you suspect illegal activity in your neighbourhood, you can report it to Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

DISTRACTION THEFT WARNING

Members of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) remind residents of Caledon to be cautious of distraction related thefts.

“On May 4, 2026, at approximately 2:00 p.m., Caledon OPP officers responded to a report of a theft in the area of James Street, Bolton, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “Shortly after, at approximately 3:30 p.m., officers responded to another report of theft in the area of Prescott Drive, Bolton, in the Town of Caledon.

“In both of these reports, the suspects targeted lone, elderly individuals, wearing jewelry, and asked for help with directions. During the interactions, the suspects had the victim’s try-on a necklace and when the suspects went to remove it, they also removed the necklaces the victims were wearing prior to the interaction.”

The two suspects are described as a male and a female, approximately 40-50 years old, of self-admitted Serbian descent, with accented speech, operating a sports utility vehicle (SUV).

This investigation remains ongoing. For anyone with information regarding these or other distraction thefts, please contact the Caledon OPP 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

Please visit https://rcmp.ca/en/bc/safety-tips/theft-and-vandalism/distraction-theft for more information about distraction thefts.

FATAL COLLISION INVESTIGATION

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), alongside Dufferin County EMS and local fire services, responded to a fatal two-vehicle collision involving a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle in the Town of Mono.

“On May 16, 2026, shortly before 11:30 a.m., emergency crews were dispatched to Hockley Road (County Road 7) following reports of a serious collision,” say Police.

As a result of the collision, the driver of the motorcycle, a 51-year-old male from Oakville, was pronounced deceased. The driver of the passenger vehicle sustained minor injuries.

If you witnessed the collision and wish to speak with victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

Members of the OPP Technical Collision Investigation (TCI) unit attended the scene to assist with the investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information or dashcam footage related to the incident is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit information online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

OPP’S YOUTH LEADERSHIP PROGRAM SET FOR AUGUST

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are pleased to announce that the annual Youth Leadership Program will be held from Tuesday, August 4, 2026, to Friday, August 7, 2026, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

By definition, leadership means, “action of leading a group of people or an organization.” Since 2003, Caledon OPP Community Mobilization Unit (CMU) officers, along with the Optimist Club of Caledon, have been engaging with local youth to demonstrate the importance of community service, involvement, compassion, and leadership in their community.

During this four-day program, students will be given the opportunity to engage in a variety of community activities aimed at giving back to their community while interacting with Caledon OPP officers and fellow students.

Applicants interested in applying to the program must meet the following criteria:

Be a resident of Caledon;

Currently in high school (grade 9 to 12);

Be motivated to actively participate;

Possess a genuine interest in contributing to the community in a meaningful way;

Be a team player and work well with others.

Applicants are required to submit an OPP permission form signed by the applicant’s parent/guardian along with a brief essay (minimum of 250 words) written by the applicant. The essay should outline reasons for the applicant’s interest and identify what the applicant has to offer to the program.

OPP permission forms are available through email by contacting 17463@opp.ca. If email is not an option, contact us by calling (905) 584-2241 to make alternate arrangements. Space is limited so please return the permission form and essay to the Caledon OPP detachment (drop-off or email) no later than July 5, 2026. Successful applicants will be notified during the week of July 13, 2026.

In addition to earning a sense of satisfaction from being able to give back to their community, participants will also gain 40 hours of community work, a requirement to graduating high school.

For more information regarding the program, please contact 17463@opp.ca.

This program is supported by the Optimist Club of Caledon and relies on community support and involvement to ensure its continued success. All donations go towards the operational expenses associated with the program.

For instructions on how to donate, please contact Sue Montgomery from the Optimist Club of Caledon at suemontgomery@live.ca.

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