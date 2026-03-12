DRUG TRAFFICKING CHARGES

March 12, 2026 · 0 Comments

Members of the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid numerous charges against three individuals following a recent warrant execution.

“In February 2026, the Caledon CSCU entered into a drug trafficking investigation,” say Police. “With the assistance of the Caledon Major Crime Unit (MCU), OPP Central Region Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB), and Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), a search warrant was executed upon a residence in the City of Brampton.

“Officers seized approximately 480 grams of Opium, two firearms, firearm ammunition, and a replica handgun firearm.”

As a result of the investigation, three individuals were arrested and charged.

Kushdeep Kaur, 25, of Brampton, was charged with:

Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device, or ammunition – two counts

Balpreet Kaur, 26, of Brampton, was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

Arun Kumar, 20, of Brampton, was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The accused parties are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton at a later date to answer to their charge(s).

The charges have not been proven.

If you suspect illegal activity in your neighbourhood, you can report it to Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

SLEEPING DRIVER CHARGED

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have recently charged a motorist with operation while impaired after registering a blood alcohol concentration over twice the legal limit.

“On March 3, 2026, at approximately 6:30 a.m., Caledon OPP officers were on general patrol in the area of Mayfield Road and Airport Road, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “Officers observed an individual asleep behind the wheel of an idling vehicle at a nearby business. Investigating officers approached the vehicle and formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol.”

Following the investigation, a 30-year-old from Brampton was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol;

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The charges have not been proven.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville at a later date to answer to their charges. The involved vehicle was also impounded for a period of seven days, and their driver’s licence was suspended for a period of 90 days.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.

For more information about the penalties of driving impaired, visit: www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving

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