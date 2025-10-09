DISTURBANCE AT HUMBERVIEW SECONDARY FOOTBALL EVENT UNDER INVESTIGATION

The Caledon OPP is investigating a disturbance at Humberview Secondary School during a football event.

“On Friday, October 3, 2025, at approximately 8:00 p.m., Caledon OPP officers responded to a significant disturbance at Humberview Secondary School during a Friday Night Lights football game, held as part of the school’s 50th anniversary celebrations,” say Police.

“Officers already in attendance were alerted to a large gathering involving students, with reports of pepper spray being deployed among the crowd. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were requested to treat two individuals for pepper spray, and another youth was transported to hospital for serious injuries after a physical altercation took place. As the situation escalated, additional officers were called to the scene to manage multiple incidents, including reports of weapons and further altercations in and around the school grounds.

“A youth was detained after being found in possession of a knife, however, was released after it was discovered they were not involved in any of the altercations. Due to safety concerns and the volume of attendees, the event was shut down with support from school officials.”

Officers remained on scene conducting patrols until all parties had cleared the school premises and all parties who had reported injuries were assessed by EMS.

School staff are actively cooperating with the investigation.

As per the Youth Criminal Justice Act, no identifying information about youth involved will be released.

The investigation is ongoing and being actively investigated by the Caledon OPP Detachment. Anyone who may have been a victim, has information, video footage, or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122 referencing #E251347092, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

CHARGES FOLLOWING HIGHWAY 10 COLLISION

The Dufferin OPP has charged a Shelburne resident in connection with impaired driving-related offences.

“On October 3, 2025, shortly after 10:00 p.m., officers responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 10 in the Town of Mono,” say Police. “Upon arrival, officers spoke with the individuals involved and observed signs of impairment. An impaired driving investigation was initiated.”

As a result, Sweetan Bath, 27, of Shelburne, has been charged with the following offences:

Dangerous operation;

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs;

Failure or refusal to comply with demand;

Possess more than one licence.

The accused individual is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville.

The charges have not been proven.

Their driver’s licences have been suspended, and their vehicles impounded.

“The Dufferin OPP reminds motorists to plan ahead when consuming alcohol or drugs. Use a designated driver, taxi, rideshare, public transit, or stay overnight. Even small amounts of alcohol or drugs can impair your judgment. In a split second, you could ruin your future, harm or kill others, and cause deep pain to those who love you.

“Members of the Dufferin OPP are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities.”

If you suspect someone is driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol call 9-1-1. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.

BUSINESS THEFTS

ON THE RISE: OPP

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), in collaboration with local businesses, is alerting the community to a noticeable increase in theft-related incidents during the months of October, November, and December.

As the busy holiday season approaches, businesses are encouraged to remain vigilant and take proactive steps to safeguard their property, staff, and customers. There is typically a rise in shoplifting, theft from commercial properties, and other retail-related crimes, this time of year.

Common Theft Tactics

Distraction techniques: One individual diverts staff attention while another commits the theft.

Concealment: Items are hidden in bags, clothing, or strollers.

After-hours break-ins: Businesses with limited lighting or surveillance may be targeted.

Busy periods: Offenders often take advantage of peak hours when staff are occupied.

Theft Prevention Tips for Businesses

Secure high-value items and position them away from entrances.

Ensure security cameras are fully operational and cover key areas, including entrances, exits, and cash registers.

Train staff to recognize suspicious behaviour and respond appropriately.

Restrict access to staff-only areas and stockrooms.

Display signage indicating the use of surveillance cameras.

Maintain adequate lighting both inside and outside the premises.

Minimize on-site cash and make regular, discreet bank deposits.

The Dufferin OPP will continue working closely with local business owners, Business Improvement Areas (BIAs), and community partners throughout the fall and holiday season to promote safety and prevent crime.

“Members of the Dufferin OPP remain committed to public safety and to working in partnership with the community to prevent and investigate crime. Community awareness and vigilance play a key role in helping keep our local commercial areas safe,” reads a press release from Dufferin OPP.

Anyone with information about suspicious or unlawful activity, is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or report it anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at crimestopperssdm.com.

