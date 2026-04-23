Close 2 Home Caledon steps into style at inaugural fundraising event

April 23, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

After recently obtaining charitable status, Close 2 Home Caledon held its first-ever fundraiser, and it turned out to be runway-ready.

Their event, Fashion Blooms, was an afternoon of fashion, shopping, cocktails, and canapes, featuring a runway show, various vendors and entertainment, a silent auction, and more.

The day was set to be a fundraising spring garden fashion experience celebrating women, fashion, sisterhood, and belonging, with a fun, floral, bright theme.

Close 2 Home Caledon is a nonprofit raising funds to build community-based supportive housing for adults with diverse needs in Caledon. It was founded by three women, Liana Cancian, Elena Rosati, and Blanca Polanco, who have all experienced the challenges of limited housing options in Caledon and insufficient government funding and support.

This fundraiser was not only a way for them to begin raising funds for their dream of building a fully supported home, but also to share their story with the Caledon community.

As hundreds of floral and spring-dressed attendees took their seats next to the brightly lit runway, Cancian, Rosati, and Polanco addressed the crowd.

“Today is more than just fashion,” began Cancian. “It’s about a purpose.”

Cancian is a mother to her 19-year-old daughter, Olivia, who has special needs.

“Like many parents, the time after high school feels daunting, filled with uncertainty about what comes next and how to ensure our children continue to live a life of dignity and support. She is part of what led me here,” says Cancian, looking out at the room.

“But this isn’t just my story, it belongs to many other families in Caledon who share the same hopes and challenges. Across Caledon and the Peel Region, there is a critical shortage of supportive housing.”

Cancian explains that with certain waitlists exceeding 15 years, aging parents are still full-time caregivers because there are limited options.

“In our own community, families are quietly carrying all the weight. Families are doing everything they can to bridge that gap, often with very limited support,” says Cancian. “This is where it becomes deeply personal for so many in our community.”

Many, like her two co-founders, Rosati and Polanco.

Rosati’s son Luca has multiple disabilities and requires 24-hour care. He currently lives in Paris, ON, and Rosati and her family travel two hours just to spend time with him.

“The distance may not seem like much, but it means missed moments, fewer visits, and the painful reality that he can’t be a part of our everyday life in the way that he should be. No family should have to feel that distance,” she says.

“Many of you have a sister, brother, friend, or neighbor who has been caring for a child with challenges and disabilities. That continuous love and care is consuming, yet deeply rewarding. But eventually there comes a time when you start to think about where your child will end up,” Rosati continues.

“You wonder if there will be housing nearby, if the quality of care will meet your expectations, and whether your child will live a life of dignity in their own community, close enough that you can remain a part of their everyday life. For my family, this is a reality.”

It all speaks to the name of their organization, Close 2 Home Caledon, with the goal of keeping these individuals close to their families and close to home.

Polanco shares that as a child and youth worker and a correctional officer, she’s supported individuals with special needs and complex challenges, and she’s seen firsthand the difference a safe, supportive environment makes.

“That’s why the work matters. That’s why we are here today,” she says, adding that the funds raised that day will help create a sustainable residential home where four to five individuals can live together in harmony and dignity.

“Right here in Caledon. Right here in our community. Close to their families. Close to the people who love them,” says Polanco. “A place where they are not just cared for, but truly at home. Today is about building that future. And the future doesn’t happen by chance. It happens because of rooms like this, and people like you all.”

Geraldine Aguiar, CEO of Caledon Community Services, was one of the many in attendance that day.

Looking out at the many gathered around that day, Aguiar noted, “Caledon always steps up for Caledon.”

The rest of the day was spent in celebration, with a fashion show showcasing various styles, and lots of shopping still to be done.

The money raised from the event will support Close 2 Home Caledon’s mission as they begin their fundraising journey toward an inclusive community in Caledon where young adults with developmental challenges and diverse abilities can live independently in supportive, community-based housing.

Readers Comments (0)