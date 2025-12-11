Current & Past Articles » General News

Circular Materials to take over recycling collection come January

December 11, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Starting January 1, 2026, Circular Materials will take over recycling services in Caledon, Brampton, and Mississauga, as “part of a new policy that shifts the responsibility of recycling operations and costs to producers,” shared Peel Region.

Residents will have the same recycling schedule and use the same recycling bin, but Peel Region will no longer be responsible for recycling.

This change comes as part of the Province-wide shift to the “Extended Producer Responsibility model,” meaning that producers, the businesses that supply packaging and paper, are “financially responsible and accountable for recycling materials from their production to their disposal.”

Peel Region shared that changing to the EPR model will “encourage more sustainable packaging, create consistency for all municipalities, and improve recycling outcomes across Ontario.”

Circular Materials is a national not-for-profit producer responsibility organization that works to help producers meet their obligations under the EPR model in Canada.

Until December 31, 2025, Peel Region will continue to provide recycling-related services such as collection, bin replacement, bin repair, pick up for missed collections, and reporting lost or missing bins.

After January 1, Peel Region will continue to collect garbage, organics, and yard waste. 



         

