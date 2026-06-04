CHARGES LAID FOLLOWING SHOOTING INVESTIGATION

June 4, 2026 · 0 Comments

Members of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged two individuals following the execution of two warrants in relation to a shooting incident in Bolton.

“On March 18, 2026, at approximately 10:00 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at a residence on Bambi Trail, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “No injuries were sustained as a result of the incident. The suspect vehicle, a white Kia sports utility vehicle (SUV), was observed leaving the area.

“In the time since the incident, investigators from the Caledon Major Crime Unit (MCU) continued to investigate, leading to the execution of two warrants upon a residence in Mississauga on April 21, 2026, and May 28, 2026. Officers seized approximately 16.6 grams of cocaine, and items consistent with the sale and trafficking of drugs, as well as other evidence that was relevant to the shooting investigation.”

As a result of the investigation, two individuals were arrested and charged.

Devanie Lewis, 36, of Mississauga, was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine;

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm;

Discharge a firearm into or at a place in a reckless manner.

The charges have not been proven.

Juan Roman De Leon, 39, of Mississauga, was charged with:

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm;

Discharge a firearm into or at a place in a reckless manner.

The charges have not been proven.

Both individuals were held for a bail hearing and remain in custody.

Anyone with information or surveillance/dashcam footage is asked to contact Caledon OPP Major Crime Unit (MCU) by phone at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

VIDEO DID NOT ORIGINATE IN CALEDON, SAY POLICE

The OPP is “aware of a video currently circulating online that appears to show an individual discharging a firearm, with accompanying claims that the incident occurred in Caledon.”

“The OPP Criminal Investigation Branch has reviewed the video and investigated its origin,” say Police. “Investigators have determined that the video did not occur in Caledon or anywhere within Ontario or Canada. The video has been confirmed to have originated in the United States.”

The OPP reminds the public to be cautious when sharing unverified content on social media, as it can contribute to misinformation and unnecessary concern within the community.

Anyone with information regarding illegal or suspicious activity is asked to report it to police at 1-888-310-1122. In an emergency, call 911. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

KNOW THE RULES BEFORE OFF-ROADING

The Central Region Headquarters of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding off-road vehicle (ORV) operators to familiarize themselves with the applicable laws, regulations, and by-laws.

What is an ORV?

ORV is a broad term that includes:

Single-rider and two-up all terrain vehicles (ATVs);

Multi-purpose off-highway utility vehicles (UTVs);

Recreational off highway vehicles (ROVs) aka Side by Side (SxS);

Extreme-terrain vehicles (XTVs);

Off-road motorcycles (ORMs)

Not all roadways permit ORV use. To check where you can ride safely and legally:

Review Ontario Regulation 316/03 and;

Check your municipality for local bylaws.

Safety & Legal Requirements for ORV Operators:

Impaired driving laws apply: Operating an ORV under the influence of alcohol or drugs carries the same penalties as impaired driving in a motor vehicle;

Helmet: Must be DOT certified and securely fastened under the chin;

Registration & Insurance: ORVs must be registered, plated, and insured. Always carry your permit and proof of insurance;

Speed limits: Max 20 km/h where posted speed is ≤50 km/h. Max 50 km/h where posted speed is >50 km/h

Minimum age

Driver: 12 years old for off-road riding; 16 years old with a G2/M2 licence for on-road riding (where permitted);

Passenger: no passengers under the age of eight are permitted when riding on public roads. All passengers, regardless of age, must wear an approved helmet and use provided seatbelts.;

Private Property: Stay off private property unless you have permission. Trespassing is illegal and can lead to charges. Always respect landowners and ride only in designated areas;

On-road rules (where permitted): Travel in the same direction as traffic, stay as far right on the road as you can, and passengers must be at least 8-years-old;

ROV engine size: ROV’s who travel on a highway must have an engine displacement equal to or less than 1,000 cc.

Outdoor sports like ORV riding come with responsibilities. The OPP is asking parents and guardians to help young riders become safe drivers by being the example and teaching them the proper way to operate off-road vehicles.

For more information, visit: www.ontario.ca/atv and www.ofatv.org.

If you have information, video footage, or witnessed unsafe ORV use, please contact the OPP by calling 9-1-1 for emergencies, 1-888-310-1122 for non-emergencies, or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

SEATBELTS SAVE LIVES

The Central Region Headquarters of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding motorists that wearing a seatbelt remains one of the simplest and most effective ways to stay safe on the road, as officers continue to see preventable loss of life in local collisions. Nearly one in four fatal collisions investigated by the OPP involves someone who was not wearing a seatbelt.

Each year, officers across Central Region respond to tragic incidents where lives are lost due to failure to buckle up. For families left behind, these losses are especially difficult, knowing their loved one may have survived had they been properly restrained. So far in 2026, Central Region OPP has seen a 19% increase in fatal collisions involving individuals who were not wearing a seatbelt, including incidents where children were not properly secured, compared to this time last year.

Drivers are reminded to ensure all occupants are properly restrained before every trip. This includes securing children in the appropriate car seat, booster seat or seatbelt based on their age, height and weight. Under Ontario law, drivers are responsible for ensuring passengers under 16 are properly restrained, and that children under the age of 8 are secured in the correct child car seat or booster seat.

For more information on child car seat and booster seat requirements, visit ontario.ca and search “child car seat safety.”

Families are also encouraged to reinforce seatbelt use as a lifelong habit. While collisions can happen at any time, wearing a seatbelt remains the single most effective way to reduce the risk of serious injury or death.

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