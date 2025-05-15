Caledon Public Library’s Comprehensive Growth Plan brings extended access to Inglewood

May 15, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

As Caledon’s population grows, so does its need for access to public spaces.

A new initiative at the Inglewood Library aims to meet that need, starting this summer.

The Caledon Public Library’s Comprehensive Growth Plan outlines a four-stage growth plan to help provide adequate library services to its rapidly diversifying population. Stage 1 includes the implementation of extended access hours and self-service technologies.

With Council’s support, the Library received funding in the 2025 Budget for the first Extended Access service for the Inglewood Branch.

Preparation for this service is now well underway, with a soft launch tentatively estimated for late June/early July 2025.

Extended Access provides registered customers with access to the Inglewood Library branch, outside of staffed hours, during predetermined blocks of time.

During these extended hours, registered customers can browse, pick up holds, use the Public Access Computers, print, and check out materials using the self-service technology.

Customers over the age of 18 will be able to register for the extended hours with their library card.

Registration will take place in person at Inglewood, Caledon Village, Alton, Southfields Village, and Margaret Dunn Valleywood, and those registering must show a valid ID.

With the staffed hours and the addition of extended hours, Inglewood customers have branch hours consistent with the hours at full-service branches.

Inglewood provides 27 hours a week of staffed hours, and with the addition of 33

Extended Access Hours, registered customers will be able to access the branch 60 hours of the week.

The Library will have video surveillance in place for Extended Access Hours.

Customers can reach staff members at surrounding branches using the branch phone in case of questions or an emergency.

Leah Rucchetto, Director of Public Services for the Caledon Public Library, shared the research and experience that went into this project.

Rucchetto previously worked at Toronto Public Library and said they didn’t encounter customer or safety issues related to the implementation Extended Access and customers shared positive reactions to increased opportunities to access the branch.

Rucchetto spoke with managers from Hamilton Public Library, Pickering Public Library, and Toronto Public Library about the implementation and day-to-day offerings of the service to hear their perspective.

This included items such as the hours and space, their registration process, and the physical and procedural steps that they have in place to ensure the safety of customers and property.

Rucchetto said this project provides more flexibility to customers.

During the soft launch, FAQs (frequently asked questions) about how the service will work will be made available to residents, and customers are welcome to reach out to staff for more information.

Readers Comments (0)