Caledon Flag Football League launches on July 4 at Humberview Turf Field

May 28, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

The launch of the Caledon Flag Football League could not be timed any better.

One of the fastest growing youth sports in North America will be showcased as a demonstration sport at the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics. Even the NFL’s Pro Bowl Game has morphed into a flag format to give NFL all-stars a break from a punishing 17-game season and showcase the non-contact version of America’s most popular sport.

It is in this favorable context that Adrian Piscitelli, President of the CFFL and Head Coach of the Humberview Huskies Senior Football team, has formed a league to serve the needs of Caledon’s youth.

“So much of what we’re trying to do is getting kids active—getting off the couch and away from screens. Parents want to provide their kids these kinds of healthy opportunities. Flag football has become one of the fastest growing sports for young people. The launch of the league coincides with a growing international interest in the game and the sport’s arrival at the Summer Olympics in Los Angeles in two years. We’re also filling a void here in town since Caledon didn’t have a league and local kids had to travel to Orangeville, Brampton, or Vaughan to play flag football. The kids will have the opportunity to see the value of hard work, responsibility, and teamwork—and most importantly, have fun.”

Coach Piscitelli, in his fifteenth year of teaching, including six at Humberview, described the connection of the new league to Huskies football.

“It’s a natural extension of our football program. We’re developing and steering kids towards the positive environment of our school. If it attracts kids to Humberview, all the better. The Coaches of the CFFL are current and former Humberview football coaches, as well as current and former Humberview football players. The league will also be making the lives of our student-athletes better as they serve the community of Caledon. This is what we do as teachers, coaches, and mentors. The new league also helps us stay connected with our alumni.”

A distinctive Humberview alumna who will be taking on a significant role with the fledgling league is Brooke Ross who will serve as the CFFL’s Director of Programming.

Ross was Humberview’s Class of 2023 Valedictorian and served as the Senior Football team’s manager.

Coach Piscitelli described Ross’s connection to flag football at an Elite level: “Brooke’s been playing flag football at Queen’s University for the last three seasons and the Golden Gaels have won the OUA championship in 2025 and 2026. She’s fantastic on and off the field. Securing Brooke’s commitment to help manage the league solidified our intention that flag football would be a positive experience for young people in Caledon.”

Ross and Piscitelli will launch their new 5-on-5 league on Saturday, July 4 at Humberview’s turf field.

Registration is $300 which includes a mouth guard, t-shirt, shorts, eight games, and one playoff day. The Summer session will complete play on August 29. Belts and flags will be provided by the League and collected after every Saturday morning session.

Coach Piscitelli explained the divisions and formats of play of the brand new CFFL.

“The league will be open to boys and girls ages 6-16 and will feature five divisions: a ‘Learn to Play Co-Ed Division’ for 6-7-year-olds as well as Under 10, Under 12, Under 14, and Under 16 divisions. The Humberview Turf Field will be divided into four fields of play where the kids will have a 30-minute practice before their 45-minute game. All games will take place on Saturdays between 8 – 11 a.m. from July 4 to August 29. Registration for our Fall session is also open on our website and it will follow the same format of the Summer session with an eight-game block in September and October.”

To register your child to play Flag Football in Bolton this Summer or Fall, please go to www.caledonflagfootball.ca.

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